6 Boyshort Swimsuit Bottoms to Perfect the Sporty Beach Aesthetic
It should come as no surprise that here at SI Swimsuit, we strongly believe that there is a swimsuit for each and every occasion. While you may reach for a string bikini while sunbathing, perhaps you’re more inclined to opt for a high-waisted bikini on the days in which you’re looking for a bit more coverage of your midriff. Yet another swimwear style, and one that has seen a resurgence recently, is the boyshort bottom, which is practical, comfortable and stylish all at once—quite literally everything you can ask for in a swimsuit.
Keep reading to learn when to reach for a fuller-coverage swim bottom, find chic examples from recent SI Swimsuit Issues and shop a few of our top boyshort swim bottom picks for 2025.
When to wear boyshort swimsuit bottoms
Boyshort swimsuit bottoms are a practical choice for several occasions. Perhaps you’re going for a more modest look on your lower half or are seeking out a bit more coverage for any number of reasons (hello, monthly cycle). Reaching for a pair of boyshorts is also a natural choice when you’re planning on playing a game of beach volleyball or catching the waves on a wakeboard, as you won’t have to worry about your bottoms riding up while you enjoy some beachfront activity.
Boyshort swimsuit bottoms in SI Swimsuit over the years
Over the last few years, several SI Swimsuit models have rocked boyshort swimsuit bottoms on location, proving just how stylish and sporty they really are. WNBA star Cameron Brink opted for a pair of customized yellow boyshorts while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., this year, while Jasmine Sanders and Camille Kostek modeled the style in Puerto Rico the Dominican Republic, respectively, in prior issues of the magazine.
Shop boyshort swimsuits
No matter the reason you’re looking for swimwear bottoms with a bit more coverage, find a few of our favorite styles to shop below.
Leakproof Swim Short, $43.50 (knix.com)
Full-coverage? Check. Leakproof? Also check. Made of UPF50+ fabric, these swim bottoms absorb the equivalency of two super tampons, so they’re the perfect choice for when you’re on your period.
Salt Gypsy Betty High-Waisted Boyshort Surf Bottoms, $128 (freepeople.com)
These sporty, 1970s-inspired bottoms are super cute and available in several different colors and patterns. Pair with the matching Crop Surf Top ($118) to complete the look.
Polka Booty Shorts Bikini Set, $88 (revolve.com)
What’s better than a new bikini? A reversible bikini. These boyshort bottoms can be worn as seen above or on the reverse side with white fabric and black polka dots.
Sunrays Surf Short Bikini Bottom, $51.99 (billabong.com)
Another sporty option, these bright green shorts include some nice contrast thanks to the white waistband and vertical stripe down the sides.
Dippin’ Daisy’s Farrah Swim Shorts, $52 (anthropologie.com)
In addition to this sweet trendy yellow hue, these bottoms are available in green and two different varieties of stripes, all of which are adorable.
Boyshort Bikini Bottom in Classic Sculpt™, $59.99 (jcrew.com)
With an average 4.7/5 star rating, customers applaud these boyshort swim bottoms for being both comfortable and flattering. The matching Rash Guard ($99) makes for the ultimate sporty beach look.