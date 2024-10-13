Kristin Juszczyk Just Turned This 49ers Graphic Tee Into the Coolest Underbust Corset
Another day, another Kristin Juszczyk fashion slay. The designer, who recently collaborated on a line with sports beverage giant Gatorade, has done it again. Known for her ingenious flips on sportswear for San Francisco 49ers game day looks, the New York native transformed a Super Bowl graphic tee from Abercrombie’s new NFL collection into a super unique, structured underbust drop-waist corset.
She paired her statement piece with a classic white ribbed tank top and showed off her toned midriff and expert cinched creation by adding baggy low-rise wide-leg jeans, also from Abercrombie, to the look. The 30-year-old accessorized with tons of silver necklaces, massive dangly earrings and red pointed-toe kitten heels.
Juszczyk filmed the process, making it look effortless, yet so intricate, and shared the clip on Instagram in a video set to the sound of Latto and Christina Aguilera’s “Did Somebody Say HipOpera.”
“WEEK 6!! 🏈✂️,” Juszczyk captioned the post. She kept her glam glowy and simple with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a matte taupe lip. Her nails were painted red, of course.
“Sickening,” husband and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk commented.
“HOT,” Christina Kirkman added.
“Probably my favorite look so far this season 🥰🥰,” one fan chimed.
“The creativity 👏👏👏👏,” Lindsey Schuster noted.
“Stop!!!! This may be my fave fit so far!!” another user agreed.
We’ve been carefully following Juszczyk’s looks this season and she’s off to a phenomenal start. From a cropped jacket and strappy halter top to bermuda shorts and a signature statement puffer, she really can do it all.
Earlier this year, after Taylor Swift wore one of her creations, the designer signed an official licensing deal with the NFL. She has always loved fashion and with Kyle’s NFL career, she needed some new and exciting pieces to wear to each game.
“My husband’s been so fortunate to have such a long career in the NFL, and I just got really sick of having the same three or four pieces in rotation,” she shared of what inspired her to start custom-making her looks. “We had a box of Kyle’s merch, so I just kind of got inspired to start cutting [T-shirts] up and see what I could make out of them. The first thing I ever made for a game day was actually a pair of patchwork sweatpants; looking back now, they are so bad, but I was so proud of them. I kind of got addicted to the feeling of how rewarding it really was to spend a lot of time and energy working with my hands, and then being able to physically have a finished product.”