SI Swimsuit Rookie Brittney Nicole Is Glamorous in Sleek Black Fitted Gown
It’s no secret that Brittney Nicole is relatively new to the modeling industry. The 2023 Swim Search co-winner and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie took on the new career path within the past few years (and only applied to the open casting call at the urging of her sister).
Prior, she served in the U.S. Navy for several years and then as a Naval contractor after that. Needless to say, the pivot to modeling was a big one. But she was ready for it.
Not only does the Georgia native have the skill to back up her new passion and career path, but she has the sense of style to do it, too. Working in the fashion industry, sleek personal style is somewhat of a requirement—and Nicole has hers down to a science.
She proved as much in a recent Instagram post. In the trio of photos, Nicole posed in a strapless, fitted black gown with a back cut-out and a high side slit. She paired the classy number with black strappy heels and oversized drop earrings. The model paired the moody number with a full lash and wore her black hair in a soft curl.
Though it wasn’t clear what sort of event called for the glamorous look, we know Nicole was primed to impress. Her elevated sense of style comes as no surprise to us at this point, but we still love the chance to admire each and every one of her fashionable outfits, no matter the occasion.