SI Swimsuit 2022 Destinations: Barbados

Shimmering beaches, vibrant culture and the best culinary the Caribbean has to offer await in Barbados!

Shades of green and blue fill Barbados. Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

When the SI Swimsuit team traveled around the world to create content for the 2022 Swimsuit Issue, Barbados was their second stop. Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, Christen Harper and Georgina Burke all explored this paradise Island in an unforgettable shoot. Known as the culinary Capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R & R. For such a tiny island, Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports to entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

The team stayed at the O2 Beach Club & Spa and couldn’t recommend it enough! Located on the South Coast of Barbados with easy access to incredible local shopping, restaurants and tours, O2 is an à la carte luxury all-exclusive boutique resort, meaning it offers exceptional gourmet dining rather than the buffets most other resorts offer. Its recently opened Acqua spa is the best new spa in the Caribbean, featuring the only hammam treatment room on the island, with breathtaking ocean views from its eighth-floor location. We’d also recommend staying at Fairmont Royal Pavilion, which offers beachside accommodations in the most luxurious setting.

O2 Beach Club & Spa is luxurious and modern. O2 Beach Club & Spa

Fairmont Royal Pavilion where every room is beachside. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Order Barbados’s national dish, cou-cou and flying fish, or enjoy Bajan macaroni pie (baked mac and cheese, seasoned the Bajan way) on one of its many beaches and feel your body and mind relax into the wondrous tastes that only Barbados can offer. There are infinite excursions and destinations to explore in beautiful Barbados, and we hope you will add it as your next destination!

FAQ

Where is Barbados?

Barbados is located in the eastern Caribbean and is the most easterly of all the Caribbean islands.

Extraordinary beaches are easy to find in beautiful Barbados. Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

How do I get to Barbados?

Three main carriers currently service Barbados from the United States. These include JetBlue, American Airlines and United Airlines, operating from the cities of New York, Boston, Newark, Miami, Charlotte and Washington, D.C.