Ilona Maher Celebrates Her Birthday With Peak Main Character Energy and We Can’t Get Enough
It’s Ilona Maher’s birthday today, and she’s celebrating with an Instagram post that is both stunning and totally on-point.
In a duo of frames posted to the app, Maher provided her followers with two jaw-dropping images in a figure-hugging mid dress. The thin-strapped garment featured a classic scoop neckline with a hem that reached Maher’s shins. She completed the look with open-toed red pumps and a matching cherry red lip, along with statement drop earrings, a chain necklace and black sunnies.
“I swear I just keep [getting] hotter as I get older. I like this whole aging thing,” Maher’s caption started. “It’s really an honor to make it to another year. Can’t wait to see what 29 brings. One more year in my twenties.”
Fans of the model, along with some familiar brands, ran to the comments section to wish the newly 29-year-old a happy birthday.
“BEAUTIFUL STRONG WOMAN,” one fan declared, separately scribing, “So blessed to have a role model like you in this world.”
“Walking, living, breathing goddess right there! Happy Birthday queen!👸🏻🎂🥂,” another commenter exclaimed.
“Hottest in the game!!!!🔥🔥🔥,” Milani Cosmetics wrote, while TJ Maxx chimed in: “ happy birthday to an icon 👑.”
We’re living for Maher's energy as she enters her newest year of life. Within the last year, the Olympic rugby player went from an SI Swimsuit newcomer to staple—gracing the pages of the magazine, along with the brand’s runway show during Swim Week.
In September 2024, Maher joined the SI Swimsuit family as its second digital cover model ever, following in Alix Earle’s footsteps. Then, the Vermont native stepped back onto set with our team in Bermuda, when she shot with Ben Watts—who photographed her digital cover—again for the 2025 edition.
In late May, after the issue hit newsstands, Maher headed to Miami for Swim Week, where she walked the catwalk.
“Somebody asked me, like, ’Was it tough being a swimsuit?’” Maher reflected on her feats with SI Swimsuit on TODAY with Jenna & Friends in early June. “... I love showing my body. I love showing what this body has done for me.”
Before Maher appeared in her first in-print edition or walked in her debut runway show with the brand, editor in chief MJ Day complimented the athlete for her unwavering authenticity, both personally and professionally.
“Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” Day stated. “Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere.”
Happy birthday, Ilona Maher!