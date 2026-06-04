Stanley’s Camp is an Intimate Retreat in Botswana with Safari Access like No Other

Set within a 260,000-acre private concession on the edge of Botswana’s legendary Moremi Game Reserve, Stanley’s Camp, an A&K Sanctuary, is an intimate retreat in the heart of the UNESCO-listed Okavango Delta. This Abercrombie & Kent property is ideal for those wishing for a classic safari with a low-impact approach to luxury in the largest inland delta on earth, where desert and water coexist in one of the most improbable landscapes imaginable.

Between May and September, floodwaters reshape the plains into a network of lagoons and channels, drawing extraordinary concentrations of wildlife. Elephants move in quiet procession, lions cut through tall grasses, and migratory birds fill the sky. Against this backdrop, Stanley’s Camp feels both grounded and transportive.

Accommodations

Stanley's Camp

The camp’s ten tented suites are deliberately understated in scale and thoughtfully positioned beneath ebony and sausage trees, each one oriented toward uninterrupted views across the floodplain. The design leans into classic safari tradition without feeling overly nostalgic. Canvas, linen, leather, and timber create a layered, tactile backdrop, lifted by subtle artisanal details like woven basket lighting, original artwork, and tones that mirror the surrounding landscape.

Inside, king-size beds are dressed in high-thread-count linens and framed by mosquito netting, with discreet air conditioning providing relief from the midday heat. Ensuite bathrooms feature double vanities and rain showers, while minibars and coffee stations add a level of quiet convenience that never feels intrusive.

Private wooden decks extend each suite outward, creating a seamless transition into the landscape. It’s here that the experience slows beginning with a morning coffee while elephants roam in the distance, or late afternoon stillness as the light softens across the water. On occasion, these decks become dining spaces, set for intimate meals under an open sky.

At the center of camp, the Explorer’s Lounge and open-air bar overlook a floodplain that often doubles as a wildlife corridor. A rim-flow infinity pool set just far enough back to feel secluded offers a welcome reset between drives.

The Culinary Experience

Stanley's Camp

Dining at Stanley’s Camp follows the natural rhythm of the day, structured around time spent in the bush. Mornings begin early with a continental or English breakfast before heading out, while mid-drive stops for coffee, tea, and pastries offer a quiet pause in the landscape.

Lunch is served back at camp in a shaded, open-air setting before the afternoon’s activities. As the day shifts toward evening, so does the atmosphere. Sundowners and canapés are served in carefully chosen locations across the delta while dinner brings guests back together, often around the softly lit dining tent or the traditional boma firepit. The menu is safari-style with a local inflection that could include skillet-seared Botswana beef, seasonal produce, and dishes that are satisfying without feeling heavy.

For something more private, dinners can be arranged on a guest’s deck or beside the pool, creating a quieter, more personal experience under a wide, star-filled sky. As with all A&K Sanctuary properties, meals and beverages including premium wines and spirits are included, allowing guests to settle fully into the cadence of camp life.

Activities

Stanley's Camp

Stanley’s Camp is designed for immersion. Its location within a private concession allows for experiences not always possible in national parks. Most notably this involves walking safaris and night drives, both of which offer a deeper connection to the landscape.

Twice-daily game drives form the foundation of the experience, led by expert guides with an intuitive understanding of the terrain. Early mornings are often the best time to spot predators, with afternoons revealing elephants, giraffes, and plains game moving through the golden light. As darkness falls, the delta shifts entirely. Night drives, guided by spotlight, reveal elusive nocturnal species such as bush babies, porcupines, and predators on the move adding a sense of unpredictability to each outing.

Seasonality shapes the experience in more subtle ways. During the flood months from late May to September, mokoro excursions, which are traditional dugout canoe journeys, offer a quieter, water-level perspective, gliding past reeds and lily pads in near silence. In the dry season, walking safaris bring attention to the smaller details of the bush sometimes not revealed from a vehicle. For a broader view, helicopter flights (available at an additional cost) show the full scale of the delta and its waterways threading through the landscape in patterns only visible from above.

Back at camp, the pace softens. Guests gather in the Explorer’s Lounge over maps and sightings, linger by the pool overlooking a busy watering hole, or retreat to their private decks to watch the light shift across the plains.

Need to Know

Stanley's Camp

Stanley’s Camp is reached via a short flight from Maun Airport (approximately 15 minutes) or from Kasane Airport (approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes) to the camp’s private airstrip. Rates start from $788 per person sharing.

At Stanley’s Camp, the experience is less about excess and more about access to space, stillness, and to the delta itself. It’s a place where the classic safari endures, shaped by thoughtful design and a genuine respect for the natural world.

For more information, visit https://www.abercrombiekent.com/stays/safari-lodges/stanleys-camp .











