Secrets Tides Punta Cana Is the Ultimate Adults-Only Romantic Escape
Secrets Tides Punta Cana is redefining what it means to be an all-inclusive resort. The sprawling, adults-only property—situated on nearly 800 feet of palm-studded, secluded beach in Uvero Alto—is the newest addition to Hyatt’s prestigious Inclusive Collection. Opened just over a year ago in late 2023, it’s already garnered major buzz as the dreamy backdrop for the fantasy suites and finale episodes of Grant Ellis’s season of The Bachelor—and it’s easy to see why.
From the moment you step foot into the lush, open-air lobby, framed by local flora and woven palapa walkways, you’re transported into a world of serenity, luxury and romance. The 668-suite resort was designed to feel like a residential village, with each enclave offering a unique vibe and its own take on modern Caribbean style. For Preferred Club guests, the experience is elevated even further; think private pools, butler service and a dedicated liquor-stocked lounge.
“Secrets Tides Punta Cana is thoughtfully designed to help couples slow down, reconnect and savor their time together,” director of sales Denisse Ulerio tells SI Swimsuit. “It’s this intentional blend of thoughtful service, elevated amenities and an unwavering focus on connection that leaves a lasting impression—and it’s exactly what keeps guests coming back, time and time again.”
During my stay, I got to sample the best of what Secrets Tides has to offer—starting with a chef-curated multi-course dinner in the intimate Wine Cellar, which sees each plate expertly paired with a wine. I spent my days lounging poolside in the Preferred Club section, indulging in spa treatments and sipping delicious Punta Cana specialty drinks after a hands-on mixology class. A dreamy afternoon aboard a catamaran cruise and sunset cocktails in the garden made it clear: every moment here is crafted for connection, indulgence and escape.
It’s also a true adults-only experience—no wristbands required to grab a drink, no kids splashing in the pool and no interruptions as you unwind poolside or in one of the many cozy hammocks scattered across the property. Whether you’re toasting to forever, indulging in a little solo reset or just soaking up the sun, Secrets Tides is the kind of place that invites you to fully relax into island time.
Amenities
From individual swim-out pools to romantic tropical views, every detail at Secrets Tides Punta Cana is designed with comfort, privacy and romance in mind. The 668-suite property blends contemporary design with natural textures to create a warm, residential feel; no cookie-cutter hotel rooms here.
Rooms
- Junior Suite Tropical View: Spacious and serene, with a king or two double beds, spa-style bathroom and a private balcony overlooking lush gardens.
- Junior Suite Swim-Out: Ground-floor suites with direct access to a shared pool—perfect for morning dips and sunset swims just steps from your bed.
- Preferred Club Suites: Elevated amenities like upgraded minibars, private lounge access and exclusive areas throughout the resort; some offer soaking tubs or ocean views.
- Master & Presidential Suites: Ultra-luxe options with separate living areas, expansive terraces and extras like whirlpools or plunge pools—ideal for longer stays or special occasions.
Wellness
The on-site Secrets Spa by Pevonia is a full-service, open-air wellness haven offering hydrotherapy circuits, saunas, steam rooms and a wide range of body treatments and facials. Couples can book side-by-side massages in private outdoor cabanas or unwind post-treatment in the peaceful garden lounge.
The 24-hour fitness center features state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, free weights, yoga mats and daily fitness classes—so you can squeeze in a sweat before your mimosa breakfast in bed.
Concierge
Whether you need a restaurant reservation, a romantic dinner setup or an off-property excursion arranged, the concierge team handles it with ease and warmth. Preferred Club guests also have access to personal butler service for even more tailored assistance.
“Working alongside this team is a continual reminder of the power of people in shaping the guest experience,” Ulerio says. “That deeper sense of care is what transforms a stay from transactional to transformational.”
Pools and Bars
In addition to the main infinity pool and quiet relaxation pool, the property offers several hot tubs, a swim-up bar and multiple oceanfront lounge areas. You’ll find handcrafted cocktails and premium pours at all seven bars, including a beachfront shack, a piano bar and a rooftop-style venue for sunset sipping.
“The Preferred Club pool [...] offers a peaceful, secluded setting where guests can relax and indulge with a quiet swim or cocktail in a lush, romantic environment,” Ulerio adds. “It’s a great example of the kind of easy, effortless indulgence that defines the experience at Secrets Tides Punta Cana.”
The spa is the sanctuary of your dreams
If you do one thing during your stay at Secrets Tides, let it be this. The Secrets Spa by Pevonia is a tranquil, open-air sanctuary tucked away on the far end of the property, and it’s curated to help you fully unplug. From the moment you enter the serene garden courtyard—lined with shallow reflection pools and shaded cabanas—you’ll understand why the spa is one of the resort’s most beloved amenities.
The full-service facility features hydrotherapy circuits, a Swedish sauna, steam rooms and indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. But it’s the couple’s offerings that really shine here. Book a side-by-side massage in one of the breezy outdoor suites, then wind down in the whirlpool before slipping into plush robes and sipping herbal tea on your private terrace.
Everything here is perfected to foster deep rest, and the staff goes above and beyond to tailor treatments to your needs.
Dining is a global affair
Nine restaurants and seven bars mean endless culinary variety. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood by the beach, elegant fusion cuisine or a casual midday snack, Secrets Tides delivers a surprisingly elevated food and beverage experience for an all-inclusive resort.
“Tierra showcases regional flavors from Brazil, Peru, Venezuela and Argentina,” Ulerio says. Other standouts include Oceana, where “guests dine at the seaside in a romantic, open-air setting, enjoying local seafood specialties like grilled catch-of-the-day,” and Portofino, which serves “elegant Italian fare with house-made pastas and rich coastal flavors.”
“Each restaurant is designed not only to satisfy but to transport guests,” Ulerio adds.
Meraki, the resort’s MediterrAsian concept, is a must-visit—especially if you manage to score a seat at the hibachi table. For something more intimate, head to El Patio for upscale Mexican fare, or Tierra for South American-inspired dishes that highlight local ingredients and bold flavors. The beachfront Barefoot Grill is perfect for a post-swim bite, and the open-air Market Café is the heart of the property, while Coco Café stays open 24/7 for those late-night cravings (or early morning espresso runs).
Drinks are just as thoughtfully curated. You’ll find top-shelf liquors at every bar—no upcharges or hidden menus—and inventive cocktails that go far beyond your standard resort piña colada. Don’t miss the mojito cart that rolls through the pool deck in the afternoons.
“At Secrets Tides Punta Cana, guests can sample a range of rum-based cocktails or attend a rum tasting and cocktail-making experience with a mixologist that deepens their connection to Dominican culture,” Ulerio explains.
Things to do, on and off property
Whether you’re the type to rise early for yoga or prefer to lounge poolside with a cocktail in hand, Secrets Tides has something for every mood. Daily activities range from aqua spin classes and beach volleyball to painting workshops, mixology lessons and evening live music performances under the stars.
“The tranquil energy of Secrets Tides Punta Cana makes it easy to stay poolside all day,” Ulerio says. “But those who venture beyond the cabana are rewarded with unforgettable experiences that blend local flavor, natural beauty and a hint of adventure.”
The main infinity pool is the hub of daytime energy, with a swim-up bar, plenty of loungers and occasional pop-up entertainment. For something more low-key, head to the quieter relaxation pool or stake out a shaded Bali bed near the ocean.
Couples can book a romantic dinner on the beach, complete with a private server and candlelit setup, or take advantage of the Sip, Savor & See program, which allows guests to explore dining and nightlife at nearby resorts like Zoëtry Agua or Breathless Punta Cana.
Off-property excursions include catamaran rides, snorkeling along vibrant coral reefs, horseback riding on the beach, or visiting a local cocoa plantation. Several of these were featured during The Bachelor filming—and yes, you can book the same champagne sunset sail that Grant and his final two rode into the finale.
“A guest favorite is Saona Island,” Ulerio adds. “A slice of Caribbean paradise with white sand and crystal-clear waters.”
Roses & Romance package
If you’re looking to have your very own Bachelor fantasy suite moment, complete with rose petals, champagne and all, Secrets Tides now offers a special Roses & Romance package inspired by its time on the show. The $199 add-on, available through June 22, 2025, for stays through December 20, transforms your getaway into a storybook-worthy escape.
The experience begins with a custom in-room welcome gift, handpicked to reflect the spirit of each Secrets resort. The next morning, enjoy a mimosa breakfast in bed, complete with tropical fruit, fresh pastries and eggs any style, all without leaving your suite. It’s indulgent and intimate, just as it should be.
Later, unwind with a soothing 25-minute couple’s massage and end the evening with the ultimate romantic gesture: rose petal turndown service. The attention to detail, from the floral scents to the curated music playing softly in the background, feels personal and cinematic.
Add the Cozy Night In basket for a luxe slumber party setup. It includes chocolate-covered strawberries, your drink of choice, spa treats like bath salts and massage oil and Secrets conversation cards to spark meaningful moments.
What to know before you go
The dress code at most restaurants is resort casual by day and smart chic by night, so pack a few elevated looks if you plan to explore the fine dining options. No wristbands are needed throughout the property, and tipping is appreciated but not required.
Wi-Fi is complimentary and fast enough for remote work (though you may not want to open your laptop at all). Be sure to download the Hyatt Inclusive Collection app before you arrive—it makes booking spa treatments, viewing menus and checking the daily activity schedule seamless.
Editor’s tips
- Book a swim-out room in the Preferred Club section for the best of both worlds: privacy, upgraded amenities and direct pool access from your patio.
- Request a romantic dinner setup on the beach through the concierge before your stay. They’ll personalize everything down to the music, wine and lighting.
- Try the tamarind mezcalita at Rendezvous bar, it’s not on the printed menu, but the bartenders will make it for you if you ask.
- Order dessert at every restaurant. You’re on vacation, and the pastry chefs do not miss.
FAQ
What’s included in an all-inclusive stay?
Unlimited dining at nine restaurants, top-shelf drinks at seven bars, 24-hour room service, daily activities, nightly entertainment, a fully stocked mini bar and access to pools, the beach and fitness center.
How do I get to the hotel?
Secrets Tides Punta Cana is located in Uvero Alto, about 45 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ). Private transfers can be arranged through Amstar, the resort’s preferred transportation partner.
How do I contact the hotel?
Phone: +1 866 467 3273
Website: tidespuntacanaresort.com
Instagram: @secretstides