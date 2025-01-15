Brianna LaPaglia Teases Next Era of ‘BFFs’ Podcast
Launched by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and internet personality Josh Richards, Brianna LaPaglia joined the BFFs podcast in 2020 and has been delivering laughs and realness in the years since. With Portnoy stepping away from the show, however, LaPaglia is excited for a new era, making changes for the better. The 25-year-old, who serves as SI Swimsuit’s January digital cover star, tells the brand what to expect.
Transcript
This next new era is really confusing and scary for me. BFFs is turning into a whole new show. We have such good guests coming on. It’s going to be less drama-based, more real-life-based, giving people platform-based and more so really involved in me and Josh's friendship and our real lives. It’s going to have a really different feel, and I think in some way it’s going to feel more even like BFFs, because it’s going to get to showcase Josh and I’s friendship, a lot closer and personally. It’s going to be a big win for my friends and family to, like, get me back to a place where I feel like I'm me again.