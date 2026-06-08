Gabi Moura’s Secret for the Perfect Golden Glow

While in Miami for Swim Week, 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Gabi Moura shares her favorite Hawaiian Tropic products for summer.

TRANSCRIPT

Hey guys, it’s Gabi. I’m in Miami with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and today we have a beach party that is gonna be actually right there. Really excited to go, I’m gonna bring you guys along and show you guys everything, and I’m gonna show you my essentials, how to stay super glowy and pretty and tan with Hawaiian Tropic, so come with me.

My hack and my trick that I wanna share with you guys is using this oil. That is my everything. I use it to get tan every day. It's how I got this beautiful tan. Just makes me look really glowy and even more tan. Let's pack the bag. We have the oil, of course, some sunscreen, and we're ready to go. Let’s go.

O.K. guys, we’re here at the Beach Club with SI Swimsuit. Really excited. Come with me 'cause this is gonna be amazing. Oh, I’m obsessed!

It’s the perfect time for a touch up. I’m gonna use the dark tanning oil.