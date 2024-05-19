Go Behind the Scenes of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island Event in Florida
Models, staff, influencers and fans celebrated the launch of the 2024 issue at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
On Saturday, May 18, fans joined SI Swimsuit models in Hollywood, Fla., to celebrate the launch of the 2024 issue, marking the 60th anniversary of the publication. From brand activations by Gold Bond and Tarte Cosmetics and DIY charm bracelets by Electric Picks to magnificent SI Swimsuit archive gallery walls and tote bag personalization, the first day of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island was a success.
