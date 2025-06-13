Go Behind the Scenes With Nicole Williams English in Jamaica
Follow along as three-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English travels to Jamaica for her 2025 photo shoot.
TRANSCRIPT
O.K., I just got back from the gym. Today was my last day to work out. I’m ready to go.
So Margot sent me this box, she’s the stylist for the shoot, so I have to try these suits on and take these with me tonight.
You want to see these swimsuits? One day you’re gonna be shooting for SI just like mommy. Look at this one. Isn’t this pretty?
My flight is at midnight tonight. I’m really excited.
I wanted these for the plane because I get migraines. Oh they look cute. Hair dye. This saves my life, by the way.
Preparation for packing. I usually try my best to pack on the lighter side, but for some reason, I still always overpack. I’m so out of breath. I’ve been training in the gym for two weeks straight every single day. This is usually what I do before a shoot.
I’m feeling really, really excited. I like to just go through the checklist and take exactly the things that they’re requesting of me, especially like for my interview day and pack that first. I need something that’s not sheer for interviews. That’s too sheer, that’s too raunchy. This could work. Oh, I should take this to go with the brown look. But now I’m gonna need a cover-up. Oh guys, look at this. Sports Illustrated Swim. In you go. Got some cute Amazon finds.
I have 30 minutes before my spray tan comes. The gray hairs gotta go. Good ol’ Clairol.
Dolce Glow is my really good friend Isabel’s company. She’s been tanning me for years. They are like artistes, she does like abs, cheekbones.
O.K., I’m just getting to the airport. All packed, I didn’t overpack. I actually underpacked so I’m really proud of myself.
My God, this is like another workout today. Boarding for Jamaica.
I’m at Round Hill in Jamaica, I’m with... Germain the bellman at Round Hill, hi. Welcome to Round Hill.
Doesn’t get prettier than this. It’s fitting time. So many suits. I haven’t even checked into my room yet and we did a full fitting. I’m obsessed with the looks, like ... tomorrow’s the big day.
It is 8 o’clock, I’m gonna go get some sleep. I am so excited, I don’t know how I’m gonna sleep.
It’s 4:45 a.m., I just woke up. I have to be in hair and makeup in 15 minutes.
Hair and makeup is done. It’s a beautiful day, we’re about to get started.
I’m officially back for the Sports Illustrated 2025 issue.
Love you, babe.
Oh my God, look at this picture.
That's a wrap for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025, I’m signing off, this was the best day ever, we had so much fun and let’s go get some drinks.