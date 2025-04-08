Hailey Van Lith Shines on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 April Digital Cover

Swimsuit

With fast feet and a steady head on her shoulders, Hailey Van Lith has navigated the college basketball world with ease and purpose, which is why she is April’s SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star presented by Batiste and photographed in Fort Worth, Texas. "I feel sexy, and cute and athletic. You can be strong and beautiful, and all athletes should feel empowered," says Van Lith in this highlight of her photo shoot on set with SI Swimsuit.

Van Lith is the first player in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, to have appeared in the Elite Eight round five times, capping off a 2025 season in which she was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. Van Lith is also an Olympic medalist after winning bronze for 3x3 basketball during the 2024 competition in Paris.

