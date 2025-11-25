Heptathlon 101 With Olympian Anna Hall
Have you ever wondered what events actually make up a heptathlon? 2024 Paris Olympian Anna Hall explains the different disciplines that are featured in the two-day event while on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
I’m Anna Hall, and this is heptathlon 101.
Most people don’t know how many events are in heptathlon, so there is seven events. Day one, we wake up bright and early and we start with the 100 hurdles, and then after that we go straight into the high jump. We transition into the shot put, a throwing a event, and we finished day one running the 200. And we will go back to the hotel, go to sleep, try to eat, recover as much as possible.
On day two, we start in the morning right away with the long jump, we head to javelin and finish the entire day up running an 800, which is half a mile, as fast as you can. Kind of a gut check of just like, who wants it the most.
In each discipline, they create like a scores table. It’s very complicated, using like lots of statistics and math that is way above my level, and they base all of the max scores off of the world record in each of these events on the individual people, so it’s about how close we can get to that. It’s important to like beat people at each of these events, but the main thing is to do really, really well in all of them. So you’re like collecting solid points at each one and then whoever has the most points at the end of it wins.
My favorite event, it’s is a tie. High jump was the first event I ever tried when I was like 7, so it’ll just like always be my baby and it’s the one I get the most fired up for, I’m always screaming. And the 800 because it’s just such a mental toughness check and I love that it’s really just about who wants it the most.
Javelin’s been the one that like came to me the latest, so the reason I didn’t like it was just ‘cause it was a weakness, which is not a very good reason.
And that is the heptathlon in a nutshell.