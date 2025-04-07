Jamaica Location Highlights From SI Swimsuit 2025

Swimsuit

There is a “vibe” that can only be found in Jamaica. One of the Caribbean’s leading travel destinations and one of the largest islands, it offers a laid-back charm and captivating culture, established by the spirit of its people. It’s a big reason why it was the backdrop for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 photoshoots of Alix Earle, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Denise Bidot, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham and Christen Goff.

"[Christen Harper] 'So far I'm obsessed with Jamaica. Obviously, it's beautiful. The weather is great. The people are so nice. The food is amazing. I am obsessed. I can't wait to come back. I just love it here so much.'

[Rayna Vallandingham] 'We're in Jamaica! We're on a yacht! It's beautiful. It couldn't get better than this baby."

Mara Milam is the deputy digital editor at SI Swimsuit. The California based multimedia content producer and editor joined the “swim team” in March of 2020. Mara is a lover of all things travel and wellness and is passionate about elevating the voices and stories of people often not heard.

