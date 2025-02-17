Alix Earle Is a Total Knockout in Two-Toned Crochet String Bikini for Her SI Swimsuit Return
Internet phenomenon Alix Earle is just getting started. The 24-year-old content creator, who started posting on TikTok during her college days at the University of Miami and gained a large following through her get ready with me videos, unfiltered, relatable updates from her life and her decision to open up about her struggle with acne. In the years since, the New Jersey native hasn’t shied away from showing her authentic self online, something that has inspired fans across the globe.
From social media success to becoming SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star in June 2024 and booking major ad spots during this year’s Super Bowl for Carl’s Jr. and Poppi, Earle continues to go after big things and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Also this year, the Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, having just wrapped her shoot with the team in Jamaica. Reuniting with photographer Yu Tsai, she was breathtaking in the water and on the beach.
While fans will have to wait until closer to the 2025 issue release this May to see Earle’s full gallery of photos, we’re excited to share the first sneak peek here. Rocking a simple yet sexy two-toned beige and brown crochet two-piece from Lybethras, the Alix Earle Scholarship founder was a total showstopper while posing near the ocean. Her tan, lean and toned figure looked fantastic in the light as she glowed for the camera.
Earle’s accessories, consisting of a gold body chain and pendant necklace, completed the gorgeous look. It’s safe to say she completely crushed her second shoot with SI Swimsuit.
For her debut with the magazine in 2024, Earle posed for two different photo shoots in Miami with Tsai, one on the beach and another indoors, depicting an after-party vibe with an aesthetic that looked great on the internet personality. As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover, she made history with the brand.
There’s no doubt 2025 is shaping up to be another incredible year for Earle. “Honestly, it’s still hard to really wrap my head around, still to this day,” she recently told GMA during Super Bowl weekend on her rapid online success. “It’s kind of just like, my girl’s group chat online, and [I] pretty much share everything, and it’s like I have millions of friends.”
In addition to her SI Swimsuit feature and Super Bowl commercials, Earle also recently collaborated with the brand FRAME to create her own Alix Earle skinny jeans.
Check back with SI Swimsuit’s 2025 reveals page here and the official Instagram page here for more sneak peeks from Earle’s Jamaica shoot.