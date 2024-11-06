Alix Earle’s ‘All-Time’ Favorite Hair Care Product Is on Sale Now
Alix Earle is never one to gatekeep her fashion, makeup, skincare and haircare faves. The social media sensation, who made history with SI Swimsuit when she landed on the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue in June, is constantly sharing lifestyle and beauty hacks with her followers. For a while she was even repeatedly selling out products after mentioning them online—a phenomenon the internet dubbed the “Alix Earle effect.”
In her latest TikTok, the 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, raved about the K18 Leave-In Hair Mask.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $29 - $75 (sephora.com)
This viral Allure 2022 Best of Beauty Award-winning product is formulated with a bond-building ingredient called K18Peptide, known to repair damage from bleach, color, chemical services and heat because of its tiny molecular size and structure that can reach the innermost layers of hair and re-connect broken keratin chains. The mask is clinically tested, vegan, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.
And, the best part is that you can get the k18 serum up to 20% off depending on your membership tier in-store at Sephora or by using the code “Savings” at checkout at sephora.com. Check out more of our sale recommendations here.
“This is one of my all-time favorite products. I really don’t know one person that doesn’t like it. I use this basically every time I wash my hair when I get out of the shower,” Earle shared. “And if you have to get your girlfriend a gift for the holidays, this is a great one.”
The New Jersey native owns the full-size of the product, as well as the mini version to ensure she can keep up with repairing her hair while traveling. The Hot Mess podcast host also can’t live without the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash™ Dry Shampoo, $48, a new and innovative take on refreshing flat, greasy hair between washes.
“It’s actually magical. I was so confused the first time I tried it. And, what‘s good about this is you know when you use dry shampoo sometimes [it leaves] white in your roots and it looks like you’re dirty, this doesn’t have that,” Earle shared. “It looks like I just blew out my hair. It makes no sense to me.”
Fellow SI Swimsuit stars Xandra Pohl, Emily DiDonato and Simone Biles are huge fans of the K18 brand, as well.