The Two Products Xandra Pohl Uses to Perfect Her Signature Slicked-Back Ponytail
Weather Xandra Pohl is turning heads on a red carpet during New York Fashion Week, shutting the club down behind the DJ booth, attending a workout class in the Hamptons or partying it up in Miami, she can always rely on a slicked-back moment. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie switches it up between buns, ponytails and partial up-dos, but, one thing’s for sure: not a single strand of hair is ever out of place.
The musician, who released her debut single “Body Say” over the summer and just embarked on her DJ tour of the same name, finally treated her TikTok fans to a long-awaited tutorial on how she gets her signature sleek low ponytail in place.
“I’m gonna give you guys the slick back tutorial that works every single time,” the 23-year-old began in a post that she shared with her 1.2 million followers. Watch the video here, and shop the products below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $29 (sephora.com)
This highly-rated Simone Biles-approved product is formulated with damage-reversing peptide technology. Incorporating a product like this into your slicked-back routine is the perfect way to give your hair some extra TLC before wash day.
The Ohio native started with a middle part and “loads up” the K18 mask over her roots, by her ears and at the back of her neck where the hair will later be slicked back with a brush.
“The key is that you literally want your hair to look wet or else it’s not going to stick,” she said.
Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil, $30 (sephora.com)
This product is a new and improved version of the luxurious hair care brand‘s best-selling hair oil. It is meant to smooth frizz, add shine and protect against heat up to 450°F.
Pohl applied this from the middle of her hair all the way onto her ends. The 23-year-old used her hands to put her hair behind her ears into a low ponytail and then used a boar-bristle smoothing brush to lay everything down and secure it with a two soft, stretchy hair ties.
“I look like a floating egg,” she joked, proud of her perfect work.