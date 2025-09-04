Makeup Artist Danessa Myricks Predicts Fall Beauty Trends, From ’90s-Inspired Lips to Matte Skin
As we begin to shift our summer wardrobes over to fall’s hottest fashion trends, it’s time to consider doing the same with your makeup bag. As the warmer months naturally call for lightening up your beauty routine, many of us opt for fresh faces throughout the summer, with litle more than tinted SPF, some mascara and a great lip. As the seasons change, so do our makeup and skincare choices.
From lipstick to eyeshadow, deep berry tones and warm browns always reign surpreme during autumn. This year, however, consider switching things up a bit by embracing one of the season’s hottest makeup trends. We recently spoke with makeup artist Danessa Myricks, founder and CEO of her namesake brand Danessa Myricks Beauty, to learn her predictions for the season’s hottest beauty trends—and these are ones you definitely don’t want to miss out on.
The hottest beauty trends of 2025
Sparkly eyes and metallic lips
“ People are getting back into makeup, wanting to see more color, more actual physical makeup on their face, [they] want to have a little bit more fun,” Myricks explains. “Leaning into the fall, I think we dial that up going into the holiday season. So from back to school to the holiday, I think we’re going to see a continuous dialing up of our looks, like adding a bit more sparkle to the eye, and what I see a lot right now is frosty lips. We would never have thought that that would come back around, but people are definitely leaning into metallic lips, sparkly lips, they’re for sure having a comeback.”
Miley Cyrus is currently the queen of a modernized sparkly, metallic lip, as the “Flowers” singer has been sporting a brilliant peach lip on the regular. Get the look by combining the award-winning Danessa Myricks Colorfix Metallics ($22) four-in-one product in “Ballerina” and “Goldmine” for a similarly peachy-metallic hue, suitable for lips, cheeks, eyes and face.
1990s-inspired lips
Millennials, it is your time to shine! Boldly lined lips paired with pigmented lipsticks are back in a major way, Myricks says, and minimalist pouts are on their way out.
“We’re kind of going back to ’90s glam with lips,” Myricks says. “People were really leaned into this very soft, feathery, barely there lip with gloss and now they’re [embracing] a very contrasty liner with high shine in between. I definitely feel like that will continue, but maybe moving into not just with gloss, but with lipsticks, more of those dual-tone lips using more higher-coverage lip products, we’ll probably see that shift with the new season.”
Achieve the look by pairing your favorite nude or pink lip liner with a lipstick in a slightly lighter hue, à la Pamela Anderson above.
Modernized matte skin
Don’t worry, this doesn’t involve the cakey matte makeup of the past. Fall’s modern take on matte skin is what Myricks calls “matte without being flat. When it’s flat, you know it’s not your skin.” This autumn, it’s all about achieving a blurred, satin finish, whether you’re wearing makeup or not.
Today, Danessa Myricks Beauty launches a spray version of the brand’s viral Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder ($39). The Yummy Skin Liquid Blurring Balm Setting Spray ($36) provides a natural matte finish and acts like a powder to give your complexion a blurred, smooth finish. It’s a great product to add to your makeup bag if you, for example, want to try out the trend but also don’t want to break up with the dewy foundation that’s currently on your top shelf.
“ When we talk about moving into that satin skin without buying new foundation, the spray will give you that really soft, blurred finish to the skin that everybody’s looking for right now,” Myricks explains.