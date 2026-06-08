SI Swimsuit Rookie Gabi Moura’s Hack for an Enviable Summer Glow

When it comes to getting an enviable summer glow, SI Swimsuit models have their favorite go-to products on deck—and luckily for fans, they don’t believe in gatekeeping.

While in Miami for Swim Week late last month, 2026 magazine rookie Gabi Moura let us in on her personal favorite product for amping up a tan during the summer months: Hawaiian Tropic Dark Tanning Oil. Ahead of the SI Swimsuit Beach Party in the Sunshine State on Friday, May 29, Moura took fans along as she got ready for the afternoon of fun in the sun.

“I’m gonna bring you guys along and show you guys everything, and I’m gonna show you my essentials, how to stay super glowy and pretty and tan with Hawaiian Tropic,” she stated before showing fans which essentials she was planning to pack in her beach bag for the day.

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“My hack and my trick that I wanna share with you guys is using this oil that is my everything,” Moura stated of Hawaiian Tropic’s Dark Tanning Oil. “I use it to get tan every day. It's how I got this beautiful tan. Just makes me look really glowy and even more tan. Let’s pack the bag. We have the oil, of course, some sunscreen, and we’re ready to go.”

In addition to being dermatologist tested and vegan, the brand’s tanning oil is packed with coconut oil and cocoa butter that leaves skin feeling luminous and silky soft. Not only does it enhance your tan while you soak up the sun, the oil features a yummy tropical scent, thanks to ingredients like papaya, mango and plumeria.

Along with her go-to tanning oil, Moura also threw Hawaiian Tropic’sSheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion Sunscreen ($9.99) in her bag for an afternoon spent by the water with fellow SI Swimsuit models. In case you missed out on the action, check out our recap of the Beach Party here, and be sure to view Moura’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery from Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Whether you’re looking to tan by the water or protect your skin while under the sun, there is a Hawaiian Tropic product suitable for your needs this summer. Find more must-have products by the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026 here.

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