Heidi Klum’s $14 Soft Pink Lip Color Is the Perfect Neutral
We love when celebrities can’t be bothered to gatekeep their favorite beauty products. And we particularly adore when those items are incredibly affordable.
Supermodel Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 13 to share the exact lip color she wore to that evening’s red carpet event ahead of a new episode of America’s Got Talent. In her reel, the 51-year-old television judge applied the pale pink L’Oréal Paris product to her lips before smacking them together and grinning for the camera. Shop her pick below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in “Fairytale Ending,” $13.99 (ulta.com)
This soft beige pink liquid lipstick is a neutral matte hue that offers up to 16-hours of wear. So, whether you’re hitting the red carpet and fulfilling judging duties on a reality TV show like Klum, or are merely wearing it to the office, you can count on the product to stay put without smudging.
The rest of Klum’s glam for the evening was expertly coordinated by makeup artist Linda Hay, who opted for a wash of sparkly pink eyeshadow, lots of eyeliner and lashes, and bronzed skin. The latter, however, may be a result of the former SI Swimsuit model’s recent summer vacation in an undisclosed location with her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 34. Klum shared plenty of Instagram content along the way, documenting the couple’s love-filled anniversary trip at the beach in a number of flattering swimwear looks.