Swimsuit

Heidi Klum’s $14 Soft Pink Lip Color Is the Perfect Neutral

Shop the supermodel’s L’Oréal Paris pick here.

Cara O’Bleness

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum / Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

We love when celebrities can’t be bothered to gatekeep their favorite beauty products. And we particularly adore when those items are incredibly affordable.

Supermodel Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 13 to share the exact lip color she wore to that evening’s red carpet event ahead of a new episode of America’s Got Talent. In her reel, the 51-year-old television judge applied the pale pink L’Oréal Paris product to her lips before smacking them together and grinning for the camera. Shop her pick below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in “Fairytale Ending,” $13.99 (ulta.com)

L'Oréal Lipstick
Ulta

This soft beige pink liquid lipstick is a neutral matte hue that offers up to 16-hours of wear. So, whether you’re hitting the red carpet and fulfilling judging duties on a reality TV show like Klum, or are merely wearing it to the office, you can count on the product to stay put without smudging.

The rest of Klum’s glam for the evening was expertly coordinated by makeup artist Linda Hay, who opted for a wash of sparkly pink eyeshadow, lots of eyeliner and lashes, and bronzed skin. The latter, however, may be a result of the former SI Swimsuit model’s recent summer vacation in an undisclosed location with her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 34. Klum shared plenty of Instagram content along the way, documenting the couple’s love-filled anniversary trip at the beach in a number of flattering swimwear looks.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Beauty