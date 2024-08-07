Heidi Klum Wears One of the Season’s Hottest Prints in a Strappy Swimsuit
This season, it’s all about animal print. From suits featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue to dresses and accessories worn by our favorite celebs, animal print is regarded as somewhat of a neutral these days. Take it from Heidi Klum, who recently opted for a super strappy cheetah print bikini while on holiday with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
The two have been celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in an undisclosed tropical location of late, and Klum is sharing plenty of swimwear content with her 12.1 million Instagram followers along the way. In her Aug. 6 reel, the nine-time SI Swimsuit model donned a two-piece animal print swimsuit as she fluffed her hair with her hand and strutted toward the camera. The suit just may be the strappiest and skimpiest we’ve seen this summer, and Klum accessorized with a simple pair of sunglasses and a delicate gold belly chain across her toned middle.
“Beach time 😎🏝️🐠… not sure about these tan lines later 👙☀️,” the 51-year-old model quipped in her caption.
Fortunately, tan lines were not of concern earlier in their trip, as Klum and Kaulitz, 34, recently opted for an afternoon sunbathing session in which the Germany’s Next Topmodel host and lead judge forewent her bikini top.
Other celebrities who have been embracing animal print swimwear this year include SI Swimsuit’s own Christen Harper and 2023 rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. If you’re in need of further inspo, check out Achieng Agutu and Jena Sims’s rookie photo shoots from the 60th anniversary issue, both of which featured several animal print swim styles.