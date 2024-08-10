Heidi Klum Is a Neon Dream in Underboob-Baring Swimsuit
Heidi Klum’s Instagram account is the gift that keeps on giving where her tropical vacation is concerned. The 51-year-old model has been documenting her adventures in an undisclosed location while she frolicks on the beach with husband Tom Kaulitz in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.
One of Klum’s latest posts featured a strappy cut-out monokini in several neon hues. The mom of four shared a reel on Aug. 7 in which she captured her swimwear in a moving car. Klum panned down her body with her camera to reveal the bright suit, which featured hot pink, purple and green panels of fabric with clear O-ring detail down the front. She opted for a neon yellow cover-up slung casually over her shoulders and accessorized with a pair of bright blue sunglasses. Swim floats surrounded her and Kaulitz, who was seen driving the car.
Klum set the video to the viral track “Apple” by Charli XCX and captioned her post with a series of fitting emojis: “❤️🧡💛💚💙😎😎.”
While on their trip, Klum and her 34-year-old guitarist husband have spent lots of time on the beach, giving the Germany’s Next Topmodel host plenty of opportunity to flaunt her seasonal, trendy swimwear picks.
The happy couple are clearly enjoying their getaway as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. The pair began dating in 2018 and secretly tied the knot in February of the following year. They then held a larger ceremony for family and friends in Capri, Italy on Aug. 3, 2019.