Here’s How SI Swimsuit Models Like Ellie Thumann Are Getting Golden This Summer

Whether you’re rocking a one-piece this summer or tend to gravitate toward a string bikini, one thing is for certain: The best accessory is golden, glowy skin.

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumman loves soaking up the sun throughout the summer months, whether she’s on set or enjoying some well-deserved R&R. The 24-year-old Arizona native regularly shares her sun-soaked travels on Instagram, and Thumann has recently been spotted everywhere from Turks and Caicos to Maine.

And last month, when she was in Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Thumann took some time ahead of the main event to sit seaside and sunbathe. Her product of choice for achieving the perfect, runway-ready golden glow? Hawaiian Tropic’s Dark Tanning Oil.

Target

A hydrating oil packed with coconut oil and cocoa butter, Hawaiian Tropic’s Dark Tanning Oil is a beach bag staple this summer. Not only does the vegan and dermatologist-tested product feature a yummy tropical scent (with papaya, mango and plumeria botanicals), it enhances your tan while moisturizing your skin.

And to give your sun-kissed skin an extra dose of hydration, here’s a pro tip: Slather your body in Hawaiian Tropic Exotic Coconut Aftersun Body Butter ($10.99) after an afternoon at the beach to lock in moisture for up to 12 hours.

While lounging in the sand ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, Thumann thumbed through the 2026 magazine, flashing back to her time on set in Fort Myers, Fla., where she was photographed by Katherine Goguen.

Selecting a favorite suit from her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue feature is no easy task, but the white Chloé Rose one-piece featuring a lace-up front with eyelet detail and ruffles is easily at the top of our list. Thumann was also photographed in a pink Shani Shemer two-piece with a trio of delicate pearls on the bust, which the SI Swimsuit fashion team paired with a trendy puka shell-adorned headpiece by Andi Bagus, making for yet another standout look.

As the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026, models and VIP attendees were treated to Hawaiian Tropic activations during Social Club events in New York City during launch week, as well as full integration into Swim Week events. And in case you missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show action IRL, you can stream the show on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

No matter where your summer travels take you in the coming months, be sure to protect your skin and tan safely with Hawaiian Tropic products. Shop the full lineup of offerings, from sunscreen to tanning oil and more, here.

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week content