Kamie Crawford Shares Her Signature Glossy Brown ‘Juiciest’ Lip Combo
Kamie Crawford is no stranger to the art of a flawless beauty beat. The former Miss Teen USA, model and seasoned television host is constantly on camera, making her the ultimate go-to for makeup and skincare tips. Whether she’s filming an episode of Catfish: The TV Show (which she retired from late last year), sitting down for a candid chat on her Relationsh*t podcast or gracing a high-fashion event red carpet, the 32-year-old always serves face and delivers a polished, picture-perfect makeup moment.
And at the heart of her signature look? The juiciest, most luscious glossy brown lip combo.
In a recent beauty breakdown shared on Instagram, Crawford revealed her current must-have lip duo, proving once again that she’s mastered the art of the ideal plump pout. Watch the video here and shop what she calls the “juiciest” lip look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Foxy Brown, $25 (sephora.com)
This beautiful velvety formula comes in a ton of different shades and delivers the creamiest, long-lasting application.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in Fenty Glow, $25 (sephora.com)
This star product from Rihanna‘s brand is a high-shine, medium-pigment balmy lipstick infused with vitamin E and shea butter for a luscious finish and up to eight hours of hydration.
Whether recreating her look for a night out or adding it to your everyday rotation, this lip duo is a must-try, especially with Crawford’s stamp of approval. The three-time SI Swimsuit star, who has posed for the brand in St. Croix, Dominica and Belize, often credits all the wonderful creatives she has worked with for her latest and greatest glam advice and products.
“I’ve actually learned a lot of beauty tips throughout my career... Every makeup artist I’ve ever worked with on a set has taught me something, whether it be a new lipstick to try [or] a different application technique,” she shared.
Crawford didn’t stop at just the perfect glossy pout—she built an entire flawless look around it. Her luminous base provided the ideal canvas, accentuated by chiseled cheekbones, full lashes, feathered brows and a dash of terracotta blush added a natural, polished touch.
Her honey-brown locks cascaded in voluminous, bouncy bombshell blowout curls, exuding confidence and glamour. The outfit was just as refined yet attainable, making it the ultimate inspiration for a girlboss on the go. She layered a beige blazer over a classic fitted mockneck cream tee, paired with perfectly tailored straight-leg blue jeans for a sleek. The Maryland native, who now lives in Los Angeles, completed the ensemble with gold earrings and a mix of statement diamond mixed-metal rings.