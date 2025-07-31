Leticia Martinez’s Go-to Lip Combo Results in the Perfect Neutral Shade
Many of us tend to pare down our makeup routines during the hot summer months, and that includes 2025 Swim Search finalist Leticia Martinez. The 27-year-old model and fitness content creator prefers a minimal everyday makeup look, and recently took us through her morning routine while sharing highlights from her Swim Search journey thus far.
Martinez’s routine includes a few basics, like an ice roller, SPF and blush, but it’s her lip combo in particular that we’ll be replicating ASAP.
“One of my favorite lip liners [is] by Make Up For Ever and the shade is in Anywhere Caffeine,” Martinez shared. “If you know me, you know I need to have my lip balm, so my choice today is the e.l.f. Beauty lip balm to finish off my everyday routine.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner, $24 (sephora.com)
Martinez’s favorite shade, “Anywhere Caffeine,” is a warm caramel nude shade that looks stunning on a variety of skin tones. The creamy formula results in a long-wearing matte finish, and also comes in nearly a dozen other colors.
Squeeze Me Lip Balm, $4 (elfcosmetics.com)
Hydrate parched lips with this affordable lip balm, which is packed with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter and squalane. Throw one in your beach bag to keep your lips nourished on the go.
While doing her makeup, Martinez also dished about the sisterhood she’s found through the Swim Search, and noted that the community of women is one of the main reasons why she applied in the first place.
“Sports Illustrated makes everyone feel strong, beautiful and included and I knew I had to be a part of that,” she stated.
Today is the last day to cast your vote for the 2025 Swim Search before polling closes, so don’t forget to make your voice heard! Audience input—combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team—will play a key role in the outcome in determining who is named a rookie in next year’s issue.