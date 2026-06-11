Nicole Williams English’s Go-to Product Duo to Fight Summer Frizz

There’s no denying that 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Nicole Williams English has great hair. Whether the model is striking a pose on set or strutting the runway, there’s never a single strand out of place.

And when the mom, content creator and designer heads somewhere warm—like Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, for example—she always has one haircare duo in particular packed in her carry-on luggage to fight frizz and keep her strands shiny and smooth. Whether slicking her locks back in a sleek ponytail or letting her hair down for on the catwalk, Williams English’s strands looked impeccable all weekend long, thanks to the following items.

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Kérastase

Kérastase’s luxurious Glaze Drops feature hyaluronic acid to retain moisture, glycolic acid to fight frizz and wild rose in oil to make your hair smell great. What’s even better? A little goes a long way, and the product offers up to four days of frizz protection. Add a few drops to your palm, work through your hair and say goodbye to unruly hair.

Kérastase

If you choose to use hot tools on your hair, this Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk is an absolute must-have product. In addition to fighting frizz and adding some gloss to your hair, the multipurpose spray also detangles, hydrates and smooths locks. Spray on wet hair before blow drying to see it work its magic.

Williams English relied on both Kérastase products to keep her hair in check for SI Swimsuit’s Beach Club party on Friday, May 29 and the brand’s runway show on Saturday, May 30. The true test of a good frizz-fighting product is how it fights against humidity, and Miami certainly delivered in that department. Somehow, however, Williams English never broke a sweat, and her locks stayed looking perfect all weekend long.

Nicole Williams English | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Check out more of Williams English’s time on the SI Swimsuit runway here, and in case you missed the action at the W South Beach, you can catch it after the fact! The SI Swimsuit Runway Show is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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