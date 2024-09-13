Olympic Surfer Caroline Marks Is a Huge Fan of This Skincare-Forward SPF Brand
Caroline Marks spends the majority of her time out on the water, so it’s no surprise that a great sunscreen is integral to the professional surfer’s beauty routine. We recently caught up with the 2024 Olympic gold medalist to talk about the WSL Finals, her Roxy Pro Surf Collection suits and more, and the 22-year-old Florida native revealed exactly which SPF she relies on before hitting the waves.
“I really like PCA Skin,” Marks, a 2020 SI Swimsuit model, says. “I don’t really break out using it and it’s water-resistant, which is really nice. Sometimes I’ll top that with like a thicker zinc, depending on how sunny it is. PCA Skin is always my base first thing in the morning, even if I’m not going to the water.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sheer Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $54 (pcaskin.com)
This tinted SPF is ideal for all skin types and protects against both UVA and UVB rays. It hydrates and smoothes skin while it protects, and helps to even out your complexion. The product can be worn on its own or layered underneath makeup, as as Marks noted, it’s waterproof, so is ideal for active days when you’re going to be breaking a sweat in the water.
In addition to Marks’s stamp of approval, the product has a 4.6 rating out of 5, and plenty of positive reviews from happy customers.
“I love the consistency, coverage and overall blending ability of this sunscreen,” one person noted.
“I never knew sunscreen could feel this delicious on skin!” someone else gushed. “No thick residue. Silky and moisturizing.”