Caroline Marks Wore These Roxy Pro Surf Collection Suits During the Olympics: Get the Look
Following her gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics and an impressive showing at the World Surf League (WSL) finals, Caroline Marks’s 2024 season is officially over. While we can’t wait to see what’s next for the athlete, we sure can reminisce upon her recent accolades in the meantime.
SI Swimsuit recently connected with the 22-year-old pro surfer ahead of the Sept. 6 competition in San Clemente, Calif., to chat all about her sport, including the Florida native’s longstanding partnership with Roxy, which was established in 2016.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Marks worked closely with the brand on the Roxy Pro Surf Collection, a line of sleek and sporty styles perfect for catching waves or laying out on the beach. Not only was she involved with the creative process, but the athlete actually sported several of the styles during the summer Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti.
“When you’re competing, you don’t even want to think about what you’re wearing,” Marks stated. “You just want it to feel natural, and that’s what the [Roxy Pro Surf Collection] pieces feel like.”
Shop the looks Marks wore during the Olympics below.
Roxy Pro The Overhead Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit, $110 (roxy.com)
This functional long-sleeved suit is made of soft and stretchy recycled polyester-elastane fabric, and offers moderate coverage in back.
Roxy Pro The Tilt Shift Bra Bikini Top, $56 and Roxy Pro The Snap Turn Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $44 (roxy.com)
The bralette top offers full coverage up top and adjustable straps for a custom and snug fit. Meanwhile, the bottoms have a wider waistband than the average bikini so you can rest assured that it’ll stay put.