How to Recreate Kate Hudson’s Soft Waves from the Running Point Premiere
Kate Hudson’s perfect beach waves have been the envy of women everywhere for over two decades whether it is on the silver screen, getting photographed in her daily life or on a red carpet. With her luscious blonde hair that gives Goldie Locks a run for her money and her joie de vivre, it makes total sense that to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Joico has named the Golden Globe winner its first ever global celebrity spokesperson.
Thanks to this announcement, we can all be let in on a little secret as to how she maintains that shine and color – by using their healthy, innovative hair products. Afterall, everyone deserves a good hair day. "Good hair brings a lot of joy, let's be honest," Hudson tells PEOPLE. "That little thing can change the way I feel in a day. I just love that."
Day to night, that hair needs to last just like it did at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix show, Running Point. Hairstylist Lona Vigi created the stunning look to complement her golden Roberto Cavalli couture. “I wanted Kate Hudson’s look to feel effortless yet sexy,” she says.
For any upcoming festivities in your life, follow the steps provided by Vigi to recreate the style at home. Before anything and to ensure maximum results, first wash your hair with Joico's Defy Damage Shampoo and if time allows apply a KBOND20 Masque.
Step 1: Prep & Protect
“On Kate’s damp hair, I applied Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield evenly throughout. This provides heat protection and an invisible barrier against environmental pollutants perfect for healthy hair results.”
Step 2: Blow Dry for Volume & Smoothness
“Using a round brush and hair dryer, I blow-dried her hair in small sections. This technique ensured a smooth, voluminous finish—perfect for styling.”
Step 3: Create Soft, Tousled Waves
“I styled Kate’s hair using a 1.25" curling iron, adding soft bends throughout. To keep the waves natural and effortless, I alternated the direction of each curl. Once the waves were set, I used a brush to gently break them up, creating a perfectly undone yet soft texture.”
Step 4: Fight Humidity & Frizz
“Given L.A.’s recent rainy weather, I applied the Joico Humidity Blocker + Protective Finishing Spray to combat frizz and keep the style intact.”
Step 5: Lock in the Look
“For the final touch, I misted Joico Power Spray Fast-Dry Finishing Spray over the hair to ensure long-lasting hold without stiffness. As Kate walked out the door, I did one last pass with a bristle & nylon brush, taming any flyaways with one last light mist of Joico Power Spray Fast-Dry Finishing Spray.”