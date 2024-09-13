Swimsuit

Selena Gomez’s Deep Purple Nails Have a Golden Finish Perfect for Fall

Shop the polish nail artist Tom Bachik used to achieve the look here.

Selena Gomez / Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024/Getty Images

Earlier this month, we were obsessing over Selena Gomez’s toffee-hued nails. It’s a new week, and now we can’t get enough of the golden espresso color she’s currently rocking on her fingertips.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, showed off his client’s look on Instagram on Monday, and we truly believe the unique color is perfect for fall.

“@selenagomez movie star mani 💅🏼✨#nailsbytombachik x @emiliaperezfilm Premiere,” Bachik wrote in his caption. “For color, we wanted a deep rich mysterious shade and I wanted something a little unique. We chose ‘Purplexity’ from the Dynamic Duality collection by @CNDworld — A deep purple with a gold pearl finish.”

To achieve the same color at home, shop the exact polish Bachik used below.

CND - Shellac Purplexity, $16.50 (sleeknail.com)

From the brand’s fall collection, “Purplexity” is described as a “deep purple with a gold pearl finish.” Note that since this is a gel polish, you’ll have to have a shellac base coat, top coat and UV lamp at home to achieve Gomez’s seasonal manicure. However, if you prefer regular polish to gel, you can purchase the regular, non-gel version of the polish here ($8.25).

“They’re stunning!! In some pics they look bronze and in other pics they’re a deep purple,” one fan commented on Bachik’s post. “Great choice!!”

“It depends on how the light hits them ❤️✨,” he replied.

