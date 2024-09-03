Selena Gomez’s ‘Toffee Nails’ Are the Ultimate Soft Brown Manicure for Early Fall
Selena Gomez’s manicures are always on-trend, keeping up with the seasons or perfectly matching whatever her glamorous red carpet look of the moment may be. The Only Murders in the Building star’s latest nail color is the perfect early fall shade to mimic the slightly earlier sunsets and subtly transitioning autumn leaves.
The actress tapped go-to artist Tom Bachik for her new caramel nail look, which included two coats of Aprés’s ‘Be Still - 408’ shade ($14.99). Gomez donned the muted taupe-brown shade on her long ballerina-shaped nails as she attended the Telluride Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Colorado and celebrated the release of her new French crime/comedy musical film, Emilia Pérez.
Aprés Nail Be Still - 408, $14.99 (apresnail.com)
This shade is from the Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur collection, and is a cruelty free, vegan formula that can be super sheer or built up.
The 32-year-old, who is dating producer Benny Blanco, 36, donned a classy black knit crewneck top with dark wash high-rise denim jeans and a chic pinstripe blazer with the sleeves rolled up. The Texas native accessorized with several chunky gold rings and a statement black belt with western-inspired gold hardware details. The Rare Beauty founder’s long brown locks were perfectly smooth and blown out, courtesy of Marissa Marino. The entire look was styled by Erin Walsh, and makeup artist Melissa Murdick opted for a fresh, glowy glam look, including feathered brows, wispy false eyelashes, peachy blush and a matte pinky-nude lip.
“Toffee nails,” Bachik captioned an Instagram post showing off his client’s manicure.
“Classy, beautiful nails for a classy, beautiful lady. Loooooove! 🙌❤️😍,” one fan chimed.