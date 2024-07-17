SI Swim Model Berkleigh Wright Gets Candid About Acne-Prone Skin, Products That Help Her
Berkleigh Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, needs to be camera ready at any time. While her day job is a technical account manager at Oracle, she spent five years as a cheerleader (and two years as captain) with the Denver Broncos. She’s now moving to Los Angeles and making the pivot to modeling and content creation, while still keeping up with her corporate job.
As she turns 30 today and starts a new decade, the Kansas native has truly figured out her skin type and what works best for her. While in Florida celebrating the launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue earlier this year, she opened up about having acne-prone skin and how she deals with it. While the Swim Search open casting call co-winner has a solid skincare routine, and a top shelf full of beauty items she loves, the only products that truly cleared her skin were prescribed by a dermatologist.
“I’ve been on acne medications my entire teen and adult life. Winlevi and azelaic acid is the winning combo [for me] and I got it from my dermatologist,” Wright shares. “So if you struggle with that, ask them. It’s helped not only with breakouts, but it’s helped with my redness and scarring and rosacea. Medical-grade skincare is where you need to go.”
Winlevi is a prescription topical cream that contains clascoterone and is meant to treat hormonal acne. Azelaic acid is also a topical cream that can sometimes be found in drugstores, but for the most safe and effective means of treating melasma, rosacea and acne, visiting a dermatologist is suggested.
In addition to medical-grade skincare, the model, who was photographed in Belize earlier this year, also gave a special shout-out to her longtime favorite moisturizer, which you can shop below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $33 (sephora.com)
“I’ve been using this since I was probably 12. I love the gel because I’m an oily girl, and the gel just like has zero oil, it doesn’t have any weight,” she says. “Everything goes on so smooth on top of it. It‘s the best.”