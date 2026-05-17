Olandria, Gabi Moura and More Must-See Fashion Moments From Day 1 of SI Swimsuit’s Social Club

On Friday, May 14, SI Swimsuit welcomed this year’s models to join the magazine for a chic midday Social Club event. At Spring Place—the epicenter of all the Social Club action—the stars of this year’s issue enjoyed delicious small bites and tasty cocktails. There, all in attendance sported stylish looks that seriously elevated the concept of “brunch-ready fashion.” With that in mind, we’re sharing just a few of our favorites from the day!

Alix Earle | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Earle—one of four cover models for SI Swimsuit 2026, traveling to Botswana for a breathtaking feature with photographer Ruven Afanador—rocked several unforgettable looks all weekend long. Still, the dreamy lace look she wore to celebrate the first day of Social Club was definitely a standout. With its sweet shade, dynamic texture and timeless silhouette, it’s the precise type of piece one could easily restyle for a cool night look.

You can check out Earle’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Tiffany Haddish | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Haddish made her SI Swimsuit debut this year, posing for photographer James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico—and like Earle, her shoot earned her a coveted cover spot on the annual issue. She also stopped by the SI Swimsuit Social Club, sporting an all-denim look that brought us right back to the late 1990s with its perfect cutoff bottoms and laid back, cool-girl vibes.

You can check out Haddish’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Gabi Moura | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Moura’s coordinating ensemble for the daytime event proved that you can truly never go wrong with a cropped top and maxi skirt moment. The 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie, who joined the magazine and photographer Katherine Goguen for her daring debut in Fort Myers, Fla., opted for a patterned bottom with a swirling mix of blues and whites, pairing the statement piece with a cozy, long-sleeved baby blue top.

You can check out Moura’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Olandria | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Who says fur doesn’t work in summer?! Certainly not us, and Olandria’s head-to-toe red ensemble would be our “Exhibit A.” Like Moura, this year also marked her rookie debut with the magazine, where she joined SI Swimsuit and Gougen on the sands of the aforementioned Sunshine State destination. From the figure-hugging fit to the fabulously flirty fur lining, this two-piece set absolutely makes a case for switching things up no matter the season.

You can check out Olandria’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Christen Goff | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Goff’s monochromatic Social Club style was sleek and simple, made all the more chic by her coordinating all-black accessories. With a glossy handbag, sandals and sunnies, she added some sparkle with her gold watch and hoop earrings. This year, the model reunited with the magazine for an impressive seventh shoot, and she was also one of the models to travel down to Fort Myers, Fla.

You can check out Goff’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Ellie Thumann | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Another SI Swimsuit staple who shot in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 issue, Thumann’s elegant ensemble could also easily be taken from day to night, thanks to its unique, sweet, delicate detailing. The black mini dress featured white lace lining the edges and a flowing, hankerchief-style front. Meanwhile, her black patent peep-toe heels and rectangular sunglasses were ideal finishing touches.

You can check out Thumann’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Katie Austin | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Austin’s Florida shoot marked a very special moment for the multi-time model, as she announced her pregnancy while on the set. At the Social Club, she was basically sunshine personified in her beautiful brunch-ready style, accentuating her adorable baby bump. With silky, wide-legged trousers and a matching sheer tank, the model definitely got the elevated daywear memo, finishing the look off with effortless, beachy waves and comfy sandals.

You can check out Austin’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

Jena Sims | TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Finally, Sims—whose third shoot with the magazine was also on the sun-drenched sands of the sunshine state—merged sultry and sweet for her trip to the Social Club, strutting her stuff in an obsession-worthy pair of pointy-toed, black patent snakeskin knee-high boots, a metallic illusion mini skirt and a classic black turtle neck. Her hair was equally marvelous, shaping her blonde tresses into a fabulously retro-futuristic swoop.

You can check out Sims’s SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here.

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