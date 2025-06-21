Swimsuit

9 Summer Nail Art Designs to Perfect Your Poolside Look

From neons to jelly nails, here is some inspo for your next seasonal manicure.

Cara O’Bleness

Summer nails
Summer nails / Getty Images

One of our favorite ways to accessorize our bikinis this time of year is with a stunning summer manicure. Perhaps you’re gravitating toward this season’s trendy neons or prefer the popular jelly nail aesthetic. Maybe you’re looking for a way to incorporate your favorite warm-weather cocktail into your next mani, or are interested in elevating your typical neutral nails. No matter your aesthetic, there’s a little something to suit everyone where summer nail art is concerned.

Regardless of what your social calendar entails this summer, the following designs are sure to turn heads—whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch or your neighborhood pool for an afternoon of sunbathing.

Trendy jelly nails

One of our favorite trends of late, jelly nails look juicy and slightly translucent. We adore this bright pink and orange take on almond-shaped nails.

Fruit at your fingertips

A year later, we’re still obsessed with Hailey Bieber’s fruity summer nails. A more subtle take on the trend, try opting for a bright color on most of your digits and incorporating some fruit—watermelon, strawberries and citrus fruits are our faves—on two others.

Amalfi Coast-inspired

Wishing your summer plans included a trip abroad to Southern Italy? If it’s just not in the cards (or the budget) this year, incorporate the vibes in your next mani with blue and white stripes paired with fresh-squeezed lemons.

A taste of the rainbow

A French manicure is always a timeless look, and incorporating rainbow hues is a super fun way to summerize the look.

Glittery starfish

If neutral nails are your go-to, try spicing things up a bit with a beach-inspired glittery starfish on each fingertip.

Bright color combos

Neons are all the rage this summer, particularly when you pair daring color combos together, like this summer nail art with a funky red-orange and purple pattern.

An Aperol Spritz in hand

Let your favorite summertime cocktail inspire your next mani, like these darling Aperol Spritz nails.

Neons

Another take on the neon trend, allow for some white space on the nail if you’re not looking to go quite as bold.

Guava nails

Guava nails have been trending of late, and it’s easy to see why: this green and pink combo just screams “summer” and gives us major aura vibes.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

