9 Summer Nail Art Designs to Perfect Your Poolside Look
One of our favorite ways to accessorize our bikinis this time of year is with a stunning summer manicure. Perhaps you’re gravitating toward this season’s trendy neons or prefer the popular jelly nail aesthetic. Maybe you’re looking for a way to incorporate your favorite warm-weather cocktail into your next mani, or are interested in elevating your typical neutral nails. No matter your aesthetic, there’s a little something to suit everyone where summer nail art is concerned.
Regardless of what your social calendar entails this summer, the following designs are sure to turn heads—whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch or your neighborhood pool for an afternoon of sunbathing.
Trendy jelly nails
One of our favorite trends of late, jelly nails look juicy and slightly translucent. We adore this bright pink and orange take on almond-shaped nails.
Fruit at your fingertips
A year later, we’re still obsessed with Hailey Bieber’s fruity summer nails. A more subtle take on the trend, try opting for a bright color on most of your digits and incorporating some fruit—watermelon, strawberries and citrus fruits are our faves—on two others.
Amalfi Coast-inspired
Wishing your summer plans included a trip abroad to Southern Italy? If it’s just not in the cards (or the budget) this year, incorporate the vibes in your next mani with blue and white stripes paired with fresh-squeezed lemons.
A taste of the rainbow
A French manicure is always a timeless look, and incorporating rainbow hues is a super fun way to summerize the look.
Glittery starfish
If neutral nails are your go-to, try spicing things up a bit with a beach-inspired glittery starfish on each fingertip.
Bright color combos
Neons are all the rage this summer, particularly when you pair daring color combos together, like this summer nail art with a funky red-orange and purple pattern.
An Aperol Spritz in hand
Let your favorite summertime cocktail inspire your next mani, like these darling Aperol Spritz nails.
Neons
Another take on the neon trend, allow for some white space on the nail if you’re not looking to go quite as bold.
Guava nails
Guava nails have been trending of late, and it’s easy to see why: this green and pink combo just screams “summer” and gives us major aura vibes.