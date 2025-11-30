8 SI Swimsuit Photos That Prove Blue Is Chrissy Teigen’s Color
Now a Legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Chrissy Teigen first posed for the annual issue in 2010, when her rookie feature took her to the Maldives with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. After earning Rookie of the Year honors, the Utah native returned to the fold the following year, when she traveled to the Philippines, where visual artist Raphael Mazzucco snapped her photos.
Teigen was part of a trio of models who earned the cover of SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary magazine in 2014. Alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, Teigen posed for the issue in the Cook Islands. Since then, she has also ventured to incredible locations like Zanzibar and Indonesia with the brand. Most recently, the model, author and television personality landed the cover of our 60th anniversary issue and was named a brand Legend in 2024.
Today, Teigen celebrates her 39th birthday, and to celebrate the mom of four’s special day, we’re taking a look back at a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit features to date. In doing so, we noticed one striking detail in particular: blue is definitely Teigen’s color. She sported the hue in sequins while in the Philippines, where she also donned a plunging one-piece printed with a peacock feather pattern.
The year she nabbed her first SI Swimsuit Issue cover, the model opted for a more neon shade of blue, in the form of a string bikini with vibrant green piping. As for Teigen’s trip to California in 2015, the styling on set incorporated different blue swimwear patterns, including both string bikinis and strappy, cut-out one-pieces. Two years later, when she modeled in front of photographer James Macari’s lens, blue was incorporated into Teigen’s shoot in the form of a navy blue net-like crop top that took the place of her bikini top.
Below, we’re showcasing just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snaps in which the brand Legend and birthday girl nailed all of her poses, all while wearing blue suits. Cheers to Teigen on her special day!