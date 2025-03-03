Tate McRae’s Secret to Red Carpet Radiance Can Be Found at Your Local Drugstore
Tate McRae had a whirlwind weekend, effortlessly balancing career milestones and star-studded celebrations. Fresh off her electrifying Saturday Night Live return as a musical guest where she performed her new single “Sports Car” and fan-favorite “Dear God,” the 21-year-old jetted straight to Los Angeles to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside her boyfriend, Kid Laroi. Between late-night performances, cross-country flights and minimal sleep, looking radiant for Hollywood’s biggest night is no small feat— but the “She’s All I Wanna Be” singer pulled it off flawlessly.
Despite her packed schedule, McRae, who wore a custom look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin that featured Swarovski crystal mesh and silver metal mesh made entirely by hand in the fashion house’s atelier in Paris, stepped onto the red carpet looking luminous and refreshed. Proof that the right beauty routine—and a little star power—can make even the busiest weekends look effortless.
Celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys made sure to keep her skin hydrated and prepped ahead of a fun Sunday glam by using Neutrogena’s dermatologist-recommended products to achieve a radiant, red-carpet-ready glow. “Flawless glam starts with the right prep,” Keys shares with SI Swimsuit. And the best part – every single skin prep product used can be found at your local drugstore!
From a refreshing cleanse to a luminous finish, her beauty regimen guaranteed she looked and felt her best as she stepped onto one of Hollywood’s most exclusive red carpets. Keep reading to learn more about every item used.
Skin Prep & Base
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, $7.99
Focusing on the Neutrogena Hydro Boost line, a favorite of the singer’s since her childhood, and the source of her juicy skincare secrets, Keys began with the cult-beloved wipes.
Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser, $15.99
The fragrance-free cleanser was used to gently cleanse McRae’s skin.
Hydro Boost Ultra Hydrating Serum, $31.99
Keys says, “Next, I locked in moisture with a thin layer of Hydro Boost Ultra Hydrating Serum and then a thin layer of Hydro Boost Water Gel to lock in plump, dewy skin.”
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel, $29.99
An extra boost of hydration comes from the gel cleanser ahead of makeup application.
Ultra Sheer Body Spray SPF 70, $29.97
For a red carpet tip that applies to anyone attending a special event, Keys made sure to draw attention to her dance legs. “My final secret? Ultra Sheer Body Spray SPF 70 for radiant legs with a gorgeous sheen,” she reveals. “Hydrated skin is the ultimate foundation for any look.”