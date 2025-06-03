These 2019 SI Swimsuit Shoots Predicted Swim Week Runway Trends 6 Years Later
The SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31 concluded a weekend full of festivities in the Sunshine State. Six Swim Search finalists joined a handful of celebrity guests in their brand debuts, while models from the magazine’s 2025 issue rocked the catwalk.
In celebration of the annual event, we uncovered these stunning 2019 shoots from Kangaroo Island that showcased a number of trendy looks we’d still add to our wardrobes today. Take a look at just some of the similarities between Saturday’s show and this six-year-old feature.
Plunging strappy suits
Tara Lynn joined Hailey Clauson, Samantha Hoopes Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Culpo and Camille Kostek for her SI Swimsuit debut. In this snapshot, the model posed in a snakeskin monokini from Andi Bagus.
As part of Alix Earle's sophomore stint on the SI Swimsuit Runway, the inaugural digital cover star repped a similar styled suit, swapping out snakeskin for spots and stripes.
Full-circle fringe
During her rookie shoot with the magazine, Kostek sported a Haus Of Pink Lemonade taupe two-piece suit in this frame. She didn’t know it at the time, but the now-brand staple would secure her first cover spot at SI Swimsuit just months later with this shoot.
In 2025, the SI Swimsuit Legend (who earned the title in 2024) closed out the show in an L Space suit with another fringe neckline. This time, she paired the garment with a chunky western belt, a ZANDRIA print cowboy hat and a chocolate brown sarong.
Leopard-printed monokinis
Clauson repped this I.AM.GIA one-piece four years after her 2015 debut with the magazine. She would go on to shoot twice more with the magazine—in 2022 and 2023—before her legacy would be cemented with SI Swimsuit Legend honors in 2024.
In her SI Swimsuit runway debut, reality television star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel paired a high-legged Norma Kamali monokini with a stack of chunky bengals on the catwalk.
Tiger-striped two-pieces
Hoopes was golden on the island shoreline, as the now seven-time brand model debuted a scoop-neck tiger-striped suit from Minimale Animale.
As for Swim Search finalist Dominique Ruotolo, the elite athlete donned a Tropic of C suit for her first event with the brand.
Is animal print the style of the summer? It is for us and for several SI Swimsuit models. Olivia Dunne sported the trend in her first SI Swimsuit cover, while Achieng Agutu, Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher all channeled the timeless pattern in their 2025 issue appearances in Bermuda.
“Like my [SI Swimsuit] cover, I’m loving animal print and mix-matched animal prints,” Dunne told us last month. Noted!