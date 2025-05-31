All of the New Faces Walking in SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week
Apart from annual magazine launch events, Swim Week is one of our favorites here at SI Swimsuit. Not only do we get to celebrate the hottest swimwear trends of the season at the W South Beach, but we get the opportunity to assemble brand talent—and a few special guests—for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on the luxury hotel’s Wet Deck.
This year, in addition to more than a dozen familiar faces, there will be several women new to the brand—including our 2025 Swim Search finalists—who will strut their stuff on the catwalk. Below, get to know them a little bit better.
Tune into the live runway show at 9 p.m. ET here.
Bethenny Frankel
The entrepreneur and TV personality is best known for her time on reality television’s The Real Housewives of New York City. Additionally, the 54-year-old philanthropist founded cocktail brand Skinnygirl in 2009, before selling the brand two years later. Frankel, a New York native, is the host of the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast and is a New York Times best-selling author.
Remi Bader
A content creator, model and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Bader is known for her inclusive fashion content and realistic try-on hauls that went viral on TikTok in 2021. Since then, she’s made a name for herself, modeling for notable brands like Aerie and becoming a brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret PINK. Bader, 30, has also collaborated with brands like Revolve and Sam’s Club on various clothing lines.
Midge Purce
Purce, a professional soccer player, is a member of the NWSL’s Gotham FC. The forward was drafted by the Boston Breakers in 2017, and was selected to the Portland Thorns the following year following the prior team’s folding. The 29-year-old Maryland native joined the Gotham FC roster in 2020, and was named the 2023 NWSL Championship MVP. In addition to her athletic pursuits, Purce made her broadway debut earlier this month, delivering the opening monologue in Chicago.
Stassi Schroeder
A television personality, podcaster and New York Times best-selling author, Schroeder is known for her time starring on Vanderpump Rules. The 36-year-old New Orleans native is also a proud mom of two who hosts a family-focused podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, with her husband, Beau Clark. She also continues to release episodes of her solo podcast, Stassi, which she launched in 2015, weekly.
Ally Mason
An honors graduate from the University of Southern California, Mason is pursuing a career in both modeling and medicine. While studying regenerative medicine, the 25-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., native has also collaborated with notable brands including CoverGirl, Bulgari, Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim. She is a finalist in the 2025 Swim Search.
Dominique Ruotolo
A track and field athlete at USC, 25-year-old Ruotolo is a Pac-12 Champion and NCAA All-American. In addition to her athletic prowess, the Switzerland native and 2025 Swim Search finalist is also a model who has partnered with companies like Free People Movement.
Jilly Anais
Anais is no stranger to the SI Swimsuit runway. Last year, the 29-year-old actress, musician and entrepreneur strutted the Swim Week catwalk for the brand. This year, she makes her return as a 2025 Swim Search finalist.
Leticia Martinez
A former athlete, Martinez is a 27-year-old content creator, certified personal trainer and model. The 2025 Swim Search finalist channeled her passion for fitness into her wellness platform, The Elevate App, which offers workout and nutrition plans.
Raeann Langas
Langas is best known for her social media content, encouraging confidence in women of all shapes and sizes. The 31-year-old curve model and fashion advocate is a 2025 Swim Search finalist who uses her platform to facilitate candid conversations about body image.
Tunde Oyeneyin
A Peloton instructor and motivational speaker, Oyeneyin is also a podcaster (Fitness Flipped) and the author of a New York Times best-selling memoir (Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be). The 37-year-old Texas native of Nigerian descent is a finalist in the 2025 Swim Search
In addition to these 10 brand-new faces, SI Swimsuit stars Olivia Dunne, XANDRA, Nicole Williams English,Ilona Maher, Ali Truwit, Jena Sims, Lauren Chan, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, Achieng Agutu, Jordan Chiles, Jasmine Sanders, Denise Bidot, Alix Earle and Penny Lane will all participate in the runway show. Livestream it here starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.