4 Major Trends That Dominated the Runways at the 2024 Hawai’i Swim Show
The 2024 Hawai’i Swim Show was a breathtaking display of creativity, culture and cutting-edge swimwear. This year’s three-day event, sponsored by the Twin Fin Hotel Waikīkī and Hawai’i Rise Foundation, took place at the Wai Kai in O‘ahu and featured runway shows, water activities and an extravagant vendor pop-up, all of which celebrated the diverse fashion talent and heritage of Hawai’i while embracing the spirit of aloha.
“We are more than just a fashion show. We are a ground-shaking, barrier-breaking organization. Our purpose is deeper than the surface. We hope to keep representation, culture and aloha at the forefront [of the Hawai’i Swim Show] and affect all who are a part of it in a positive way,” Hawai’i Swim Show cofounder Kali’a Wasson tells SI Swimsuit. “Hawai’i is the home of swimwear and we hope to effectively show the heart behind the brands that are selected each year.”
This year’s brands included: Alohiwai, Cheeki Swim, Hanakini Swim, Laʻikū Hawaiʻi, Designs by Elle, Ria Lynn Swim, Selina Rae Swimwear, Coralee, Coral Swimwear X, Billy Aloha, 2BDESIRED,Hoku’ili Kinis, Tiare Hawai’i, Kinis by Kri, Hilia Swim, Earthy Surf, Strait the Label and NIKOI BY KAI.
Among the many standout moments on the runway, four key trends emerged, defining the looks for the season at the third annual Hawai’i Swim Show.
Bandeau styles
This year’s Hawai’i Swim Show saw a major resurgence of bandeau and strapless silhouettes. Designers embraced these sleek, minimalistic cuts, creating a clean and modern look that complements the island’s laid-back, beachy vibe.
From solid neutrals to vibrant prints, bandeau tops were a versatile go-to, perfect for everything from lounging poolside to making a statement at a beachside event.
Keyhole cut-outs
Keyhole cut-outs were a showstopper on this year’s runway, adding an edgy and flirtatious twist to classic swimwear styles. This design element brought a new level of sophistication and sexiness to the suits showcased at the event. Ria Lynn, Designs by Elle, Coralee and Hanakini Swim really embraced the trend, each slightly differently, giving their collections a modern, daring aesthetic.
Midriff-baring one-pieces
Gone are the days of the traditional one-piece. This year, midriff-baring one-pieces were a standout, blending the coverage of a classic style with the allure of a bikini. The runway was filled with bold, unique designs that cut across the waist, offering a striking, yet practical look for the modern woman. From as little as a small underbust slit to a strappy criss-cross version, brands made it clear that the reimagined one-piece is here to stay.
Abstract florals
The runway bloomed with floral-inspired prints, each design showcasing a modern twist on the classic motif. From a lavender one-piece with delicate flower patterns to a bold, multicolored bikini set, the designs captured the essence of the island’s natural beauty with a chic, contemporary edge. Soft pinks and earthy greens came together in a patchwork-style two-piece, while another model strutted in a muted floral set with intricate detailing, exuding understated glamour. These looks added a fresh, botanical touch to the swim show, blending femininity and strength.