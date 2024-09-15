Swimsuit

6 Cherry Red Cardigans to Shop for Fall, Inspired by Olivia Ponton’s New York Fashion Week Look

The two-time SI Swimsuit model is so ready for cooler weather in this stunning, cozy Marc Jacobs sweater.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

As the leaves begin to change shades and the air gets a little crisper, Olivia Ponton’s New York Fashion Week look has us all reaching for a fall staple: the cherry red cardigan. The two-time SI Swimsuit model paired her perfect pop of color item with a black leather mini skirt and strappy platform heels, a perfect ensemble for a Marc Jacobs show in the city that never sleeps. But, the beauty of this wardrobe item is that it’s incredibly versatile and easy to dress up or down.

Marc Jacobs Shrunken Cable Cardigan, $295 (fwrd.com)




Whether you’re buttoning it up like a sweater for a cozy, polished look, leaving it open to show off some skin or your perfect white tank top, or simply tossing it over your shoulders for those days when the weather isn’t quite cool enough but you still want to channel fall vibes, a cherry red cardigan will never fail you. This timeless piece can be styled with tailored pants for the office, blue jeans for brunch, or even black leggings for a model-off-duty on the way to Pilates look. You can also drape it over a dress for a light, yet stylish evening layer with a colorful twist.

Here are our six favorite ones on the market right now, at a variety of price points.

Kimchi Blue Rachel Cardigan, $27.30 (urbanoutfitters.com)


Urban Outfitters

This fuzzy number is too good of a deal to pass up.

Cotton On Everfine Round Neck Cardigan, $39.99 (cottonon.com)


Cotton On

This ultra cozy cotton sweater features a round neck and dropped shoulders.

Universal Thread Women’s Cozy Knit Button-Front Cardigan, $28 (target.com)


Target

This thicker option features a fuzzy ribbed material and chunky tortoiseshell buttons for some added color.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan, $120 (sezane.com)


Sézane

There’s a reason Sézane is known for splurge-worthy sweaters. This luxurious fuzzy red number features delicate and chic pearl buttons. It’s constantly going in and out of stock, so grab yours while you can!

Mango Polo-Neck Cardigan, $49.99 (shop.mango.com)


Mango

If you’re in the mood for something extra sophisticated and perfect for the office, this soft thin collared top from Mango is amazing.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan, $198 (thereformation.com)


Reformation

If you’ve been saving up for the perfect cherry red cashmere sweater, we highly recommend this sustainable cardigan from Reformation. It is cozy, luxurious, eco-friendly and made of the most high-quality, long-lasting materials.

