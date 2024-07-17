6 Pieces From Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Line Under $35 for Amazon Prime Day
Earlier this spring, Sports Illustrated announced the launch of its new women’s swimwear line, featuring an 83-piece collection of bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups. The launch, which coincided with the release of the 60th anniversary magazine, is available exclusively on Amazon, and the line was produced with Swim USA.
And while the collection has since seen the likes of the Miami Swim Week runway, modeled by Achieng Agutu and Haley and Hanna Cavinder, for example, pieces from the collection can be yours at a discounted price during Amazon Prime Day.
Below, shop a few of our very favorite pieces from Sports Illustrated’s swimwear line, each of which you can snag for less than $35 during the e-commerce giant’s major sale. Shop the full collection here.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $32 and Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Wide Band Leg High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $24 (amazon.com)
We firmly believe that you can never have too many black bikinis in your swimwear wardrobe. This one features an underwire top for full support and high-waisted bottoms that flatter the waist.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Multiway Convertible Triangle Bikini Top, $24 and Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard String Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $23.21 (amazon.com)
Animal print is super trendy this summer, and a string bikini never goes out of style.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Underwire Lace-Up Bikini Top, $25.76 and Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom, $24 (amazon.com)
A pop of pink is always a great choice, and we love the adjustable straps on this top, which allows for a custom fit. The bottoms help to elongate your silhouette and offer moderate coverage in back.