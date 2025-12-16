AB.LINO Is the One-Stop Shop for the Custom Cowboy Hat of Your Dreams
Embodying the trendy cowgirlcore aesthetic has never been simpler—or more stylish—thanks to handcrafted hat brand AB.LINO. With locations in Fort Worth and Dallas, co-owners and spouses Brian and Alyssa Magallanes expertly blend culture and fashion into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Walking into AB.LINO is a completely personalized affair from start to finish. Brand stylists begin by asking customers a series of questions to better understand their personal style. A custom hat is then crafted for customers in real time, starting out with one of AB.LINO’s signature toppers made of the brand’s vegan suede felt.
“ They like to know who you are,” Brian explains of AB.LINO’s styling team. “So they’ll ask you, are you more minimal? Are you more expressive? Do you like color? Are you more monochromatic? They’ll even ask you what are some other brands that you like, and that gives them a lot of information to build your perfect hat.”
And while each hat is crafted to help the customer’s unique personality shine, a little bit of the stylist’s flair can be seen in the end product, as well. For example, Brian says his wife’s personal sense of style leans edgy and Bohemian, while other stylists on the team are very Western-inspired.
“ Our stylists are masters of pulling out your personality and putting it onto the hat,” he adds, noting that after customization, a typical AB.LINO hat runs $200 to $500.
Quality, authentic goods at a reasonable price point
Brian and Alyssa started AB.LINO during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was born out of Alyssa’s passion for custom headwear has turned into a booming business. Today, in addition to custom headwear, AB.LINO also offers custom boots and apparel.
“ Everything in the store, we can offer some tier of customization,” Brian explains. “So if you want a little martini glass on the hip of your denim jeans, if you want your initials embroidered on your jacket or sweater, we can do that on site, same day you can actually see it being done.”
Shoppers can also customize a pair of leather boots in store, adding anything from a hot iron brand to laser-engraved custom graphics. And at an average price of $350 to $600 a pair, AB.LINO’s custom boot offerings are on the lower end of what you’ll find available on the local market.
“ We wanted to create this approachable [business] model, especially in Fort Worth where it’s all about super high-quality products,” Brian says. “We want to be able to offer that but at a more approachable price point.”
AB.LINO, coming to a city near you
In addition to the brand’s two brick-and-mortar stores, AB.LINO often hosts pop-up events all over the country. Within the past six months, they’ve touched down in California, New York and Tennessee, and even hosted an event outside the U.S. in Europe. The brand regularly shares its travel schedule on Instagram, where you’ll also find plenty of incredible style inspo through AB.LINO’s feed.
Customers can also shop a selection of premade AB.LINO hats on the brand’s website, with plans to launch the brand’s boots on the e-commerce component in early January 2026.