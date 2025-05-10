Addison Rae Is Feeling Beautiful in White Crop Top and Micro Mini Skirt for Sultry Bathroom Selfie
2025 has been an incredible year for Addison Rae so far, and it looks like she’s feeling it, too!
The singer and social media star has a big summer ahead of her thanks to the highly anticipated release of her debut self-titled album, Addison, on June 6. She announced the album’s release during Coachella back in April, taking to the stage and delighting fans in attendance with a surprise on-stage appearance during Arca’s set. In the middle of performing their collaboration song “Arcamarine,” Rae showed her underwear to the crowd, revealing they had “June 6” written on them. She then went on to confirm the reveal by posting the official album art on her Instagram on April 23.
And the superstar appears to be feeling stunning inside and out ahead of the exciting release, taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous bathroom selfie photo set with her 34 million loyal followers.
You can check out Rae’s post here!
Simply writing “I feel beautiful” in the caption of the new three-photo set, Rae posed in front of the mirror with her phone in her hand, wearing an outfit that was pure mid-2000s greatness.
Sporting a white, cropped, scrunchy-style tank top over a vibrant purple patterned bra, the pop sensation paired the layered look on top with an equally chaotic-but-cool micro mini skirt on the bottom. The ab-flaunting piece was super low-rise, with a black corset-style band around the hips featuring bright pink laces before flowing out into a white-and-black polka dot layered hemline.
Rae’s blonde locks were left down, parted to one side to sit casually on her shoulders. Her makeup was left natural and included strong, dark eyebrows, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips.
Rae has enjoyed hit after hit recently, taking over the music scene last year with her beloved 2024 single, “Diet Pepsi,” which landed her on several “Best Songs of 2024” lists. Just last month, she released her latest single, “Headphones On,” and the music video has amassed 2.7 million views at the time of this article’s publication.
Sitting down with Elle back in April to chat about the upcoming album and her rise to fame, the Louisiana native opened up about how she’s dealt with criticism online over the years, telling the magazine, “It’s not my job to persuade anybody how to feel about me, or if they think I’m cool or not. As long as every day I feel like I’m putting out things I’m proud of and inspiring people, then I have no complaints [...] I’m succeeding at what I want to do.”
She continued, noting, “I’ve definitely gotten much further than I expected to, and I do thank L.A. for that, honestly, because the world seemed so small when I lived in Louisiana. And the world feels so much bigger here.”