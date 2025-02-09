Addison Rae’s Best Bikini Moments We’re Obsessing Over
Singer-actress Addison Rae has taken the world by storm as a multi-talented celebrity who rose to fame on TikTok. The Louisiana native, who always had dreams of performing, released her debut single in 2021, but it wasn’t until her viral 2024 hit “Diet Pepsi” that she officially turned mainstream. Her recent rebrand, which consists of dreamy, addicting beats and vintage, feminine and mermaidcore-inspired looks, has turned her into a fashion icon in the making. And we’re constantly taking notes.
Between her jaw-dropping red carpet looks and her gorgeous Y2k-inspired ensembles seen in music videos and on the street, Rae’s style is nothing short of unpredictable and she’s constantly taking risks. Here at SI Swimsuit, we keep our pulse on the latest fashion trends, not just limited to swimwear. But as we create our fashion mood boards for the year, we can’t help but look to the content creator’s past bikini looks for inspiration.
Here are nine of Rae’s best bikini moments over the years that deserve another look.
An incredible vintage bikini
Mermaidcore for “Aquamarine”
The former TikTok star glistened in the sun
The most moody shoot
Mickey Mouse ears are such a fitting accessory
A nude bikini featuring her tan lines
A bedazzled, pearl moment for “Diet Pepsi”
Hot pink is always a good idea
The Thanksgiving actress embraced denim on denim
The actress, who starred in He’s All That, Netflix’s gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, and the horror movie Thanksgiving, always has her sights set on more. “I feel like I get asked a lot, ‘Do you want to act or do you want to do music?’ I was talking to my acting coach about it. I was like, ‘Why do you have to box yourself in?’” Rae told Interview Magazine. “I want to create things that are memorable, that provoke thoughts and feelings in people, and I want to entertain. Britney [Spears] said it best: ‘There’s only two types of people in the world, the ones that entertain and the ones that observe.’ And I love entertaining.”
Rae, who started posting on TikTok because of her love for dancing, undoubtedly has a lot ahead of her. Calling Spears, Madonna and Barbra Streisand as some of her inspirations, she has an infectious energy and is hungry to succeed. Her new era, which is campy, loud and totally inspiring, is incredibly fun to follow along with.
“It’s been fun to watch her evolve,” Charli XCX said of Rae to Rolling Stone. “Everything she does relates back to her art — every item of clothing she wears, everything she says in a red-carpet interview, everything she tweets — it all is a part of the world-building.”