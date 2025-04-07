Aimee Lou Wood Dazzles in Silver Mini Dress at ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Event
All eyes were on Aimee Lou Wood as she dazzled in Westlake Village, Calif. for a finale event for The White Lotus Season 3 on Sunday, April 6.
The England native wowed in a mini dress that made her look like she was dipped in glamorous aluminum. Her ensemble stopped just before her knees, allowing for her transparent black stockings to have a moment of attention. Shortly after here, one would immediately notice the matching silver open-toed heels that not only gave Wood some extra height but an extra bit of flare.
For this look, Wood embraced her brunette era by wearing her medium-length hair straight and all the way down her shoulders. This simple yet elegant style complemented her makeup look, consisting of a tiny bit of silver shimmer, eyeshadow-drawn eyeliner and natural lips.
A fashion-forward yet easy-going choice, Wood allowed for her classy and dressy sense of style to flourish at this event.
Wood played the role of Chelsea in the third installment of the HBO smash-hit dramedy series. Chelsea is best described as somewhat of an aloof but well-meaning character with whom viewers couldn’t help but fall in love. She has her quirks and kinks that set her apart from the others, including her relationship with boyfriend Rick (Walton Goggins).
Playing a character like this was an interesting journey for the 31-year-old actress. “I think Aimee was a bit of a storm cloud, because when I was Chelsea, I was so up that I needed someone to bring me back down,” Wood told The Cut. “There’s a front-footedness to us and a warmth.”
Understanding her character led to her speaking up about creative decisions. For example, Chelsea was originally written to be an American. But because Wood just wasn’t convinced that viewers would believe she looked American, she stood her ground on keeping her from Manchester, England.
“I was like, ‘If they’re resolute on this character being American, I won’t get it, because no one will ever believe me as an American,’” the BAFTA Award winner recalled of the beginning stages of her character work. “It’s the teeth!”
Between nailing the aloofness of Chelsea as well as keeping her character as English as ever, Wood delivered an exceptional performance in The White Lotus Season 3. But with her season now over, her next steps are all anyone’s wondering. At this time, however, she’s in no rush to find her next gig, wanting to take her time to explore all options, even if that leads her to own a bookstore sometime in the future.
“You can actually do what you want. I have a whole fantasy recently that I could open a bookshop in Cornwall, and I’ll write,” Wood emphasized before saying to herself, “You are still young, and you do have your whole life ahead of you. You can choose what way that life goes, and you have agency.”
All episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 are now streaming on Max.