Alex Morgan Masters Holiday Style in Sequined Mini Skirt and Off-the-Shoulder Knit
Over the weekend, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) officially closed out the 2024 season. The Orlando Pride faced the Washington Spirit in the NWSL final on Nov. 23, which took place at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The Pride came out on top, taking down the Spirit 1-0 to secure their first NWSL trophy in franchise history.
So it was a big weekend in women’s sports—and former professional soccer player Alex Morgan treated it accordingly. Though she stepped away from the San Diego Wave FC in the middle of this past season, the 35-year-old has since signaled her intention to stay connected to the game (and the women’s sports landscape more broadly). Largely, she will be doing so through TOGETHXR, the female-founded media company dedicated to amplifying the stories of female athletes.
As one of the founders (alongside Sue Bird and others), Morgan has proven herself dedicated to this mission. On a day-to-day basis, that mission takes the form of reporting on female-specific sporting events and teams. But it likewise entails TOGETHXR-sponsored events, much like the one that took place over the weekend.
Ahead of the 2024 NWSL final, the company hosted an event in Kansas City—the site of the championship game. Morgan herself was in attendance at the exclusive event, which featured a championship weekend dinner—“a gathering space for game changers across women’s sports to celebrate this momentous year and all that lies ahead,” according to TOGETHXR’s Instagram post.
The former soccer pro showed up to the evening affair in an outfit that spoke to her elegant holiday style. For the occasion, she paired a silver sequined mini skirt with an oversized black off-the-shoulder sweater and chic black boots.
It wasn’t the first time that the soon-to-be mother-of-two has wowed us with her event style. No matter the occasion—pre-game stadium arrivals, award show red carpets, Alex Morgan Foundation events—the California native manages to impress us with her sense of fashion.
With the NWSL on break until next year, we can no longer expect to see Morgan in the crowd at Wave games or elsewhere week after week. But—ever-dedicated to elevating and expanding the game—we have no doubt she’ll be right back on the sidelines come the spring. And, in the meantime, she will likely be found at her foundation’s initiatives or TOGETHXR events—and in her best style, too.