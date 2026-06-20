Alexandra Daddario’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Alexandra Daddario may be best known for projects like The White Lotus, Mayfair Witches and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, but the 40-year-old actress also loves to lounge poolside on her days off.

Daddario’s art and preferred leisure sometimes cross over, as well: She was featured in the 2017 film Baywatch, where SI Swimsuit’s very own Kelly Rohrbach portrayed Pamela Anderson’s famed character, C.J. Parker. Daddario, a New York native, is currently working on a number of film projects, including Hershey, in which she stars opposite Finn Wittrock as Kitty and Milton Hershey, respectively. Daddario is also connected to the forthcoming film Happy Life, which she is set to star in alongside The Studio’s Ike Barinholtz and Lost’s Evangeline Lilly.

Alexandra Daddario | WWD/Getty Images

In addition to her work in front of the lens, Daddario has produced several films, including Can You Keep a Secret? and We Summon the Darkness. She is also a proud mom and brand ambassador for Christian Dior, TAG Heuer and other notable brands.

From the big screen to the beach, Daddario is one to watch. Below, take a look at some of her greatest swimwear moments throughout the years.

Chillin’ in Iceland

A white crochet one-piece was Daddario’s swimsuit of choice for a polar plunge during a trip to Iceland last year.

Girls trip

The actress and pal Morgan Nalley wore matching white bikinis while sunbathing.

Soaking up the sun

Once again, Daddario reached for a black-two piece while enjoying some R&R on the sand.

Designer poolside looks

Daddario rocked an elevated Dior ensemble from head to toe for a cabana moment at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

A patterned two-piece

When in doubt, a bikini in a bold color combo with a floral pattern is always a great choice.

A quick dip

Daddario jumped into a pool while clad in a one-shouldered bikini.

White one-piece

The actress, who opted for a white one-piece in this snap, enjoyed some time outdoors with her pup.

Vacationing in Hawai’i

A purple striped two-piece made for a statement bikini on a trip to Hawai’i.

Twinning in animal print

Daddario and her sister, Catharine, matched in white and green animal print suits from Aerie.

Beach blues

A cute strapless blue bikini and white baseball hat served as Daddario’s beach day uniform.

A cheeky moment

Who says one-pieces have to be tame? Not Daddario, while flaunting her backside in this number.

Red hot one-piece

Another one-shoulder swimwear moment, this time the actress chose a fiery red hue that stood out against her surroundings.

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