SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Gabi Moura’s Effortlessly Trendy Looks at Swim Week 2026

Gabi Moura may have been a SI Swimsuit rookie when she debuted in the 2026 issue earlier this summer, but she’s far from a novice when it comes to fabulous fashion.

A model and content creator with a growing platform and millions followers across all accounts, Moura appeared on the pages of the annual issue for the first time this May, taking to the shores of the Sunshine State for an unforgettable feature in Fort Myers, Fla. There, she was photographed by Katherine Goguen and joined by a mix of fellow rookies and brand legends, including Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann. Check out her full 2026 gallery here.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

After the issue dropped, Moura reunited with the magazine in New York City to celebrate Launch Week with a VIP Launch Party, where she also sat on panels during the brand’s Social Club. Not long after the action-packed weekend wrapped, the model met up with the magazine once more, this time trekking down to Miami for a return visit to the Sunshine State to ring in Swim Week.

While partying with SI Swimsuit ahead of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Moura rocked some seriously stunning styles—and truth be told, we’re still thinking about all of our favorite looks, from the Beach Party to the runway and everything in between. Keep scrolling for a closer look at a few of our fave fashion moments from the SI Swimsuit rookie’s stylish trip to Miami.

Friday, May 29 (Day): Beach Club

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Kicking the sun-drenched weekend off with a stop at the SI Swimsuit Beach Club on Friday, May 29, the model sported a gorgeous vintage design by the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier, per her team. The daring design combined an eye-popping green base with a pattern of multiple neutral shades, and its zip-front allowed her classic cocoa brown string bikini to peek through.

Moura accessoried with glittering gold jewelry and a summer-ready glam, as well as a much-needed hand fan, which she joked about in an Instagram post about the event. In the caption, she quipped, “me and this fan like this🤞🏽for the whole time i’m in miami cause this heat is not normal.”

Friday, May 29 (Evening): VIP kick-off dinner

Gabi Moura | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

That same evening, SI Swimsuit welcomed the models back for a luxurious VIP kick-off dinner, presented by KYU x Drinking Pig. Moura kept the vibes beachside chic, opting for a sweet, sultry dress by NBD. Featuring daring side cutouts for an extra peek of skin and a flirty ruffled skirt, the design was equal parts timeless and trendy, with silver hardware throughout adding plenty of sparkle.

Speaking of sparkle, her shimmering silver heels and coordinating Chanel bag (seen in her Instagram post about the evening) were excellent final touches.

Saturday, May 30: 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Following Friday’s festivities, Moura hit the catwalk for her first-ever appearance in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Taking over the W South Beach in Miami, the annual event is a must-see for lovers of seaside fashion—and the best part? You can watch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+ right now!

Sun kissed

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For the runway, Moura modeled three distinct looks, each fitting a specific theme crafted by the SI Swimsuit style team. First up was the “Sun kissed” wardrobe, which saw the model sparkling in this extravagant two-piece set by Elizabeth Shevelev.

Versace mansion

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As if all that glittering gold wasn’t luxe enough, Moura then strutted her stuff in this eye-popping neon number for the “Versace mansion” segment. Comprising a lemon yellow and lilac bikini by Paramidonna styled with a sleek purple sarong by Matte Collection, this look was easily one of our favorites of the evening!

Logo suits

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

For her third and final ensemble, Moura—as well as the rest of the models featured in the show—sported logo swimsuits themed after a classic Baywatch aesthetic. Spotlighting reds and whites, her striped two-piece set by Andi Bagus and sarong by Ekouaer was the perfect cherry on top.

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Saturday, May 30: Post-show carpet

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

To close out the Swim Week celebrations, the models who walked in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show joined the magazine once more for red carpet photos backstage. There, Moura capped the weekend off with a gorgeous navy dress by Siedres, accessorized with an APM Monaco bracelet and an Olga Berg bag.

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

For more of Moura’s effortlessly cool style, be sure to watch the full 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+ here, and shop standout styles from the catwalk here!

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