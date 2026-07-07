Lori Harvey’s Colorful New Campaign Took Us Right Back to Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Lori Harvey knows all about crafting the perfect poolside vibe, and her latest brand partnership is the ultimate example!

ICYMI, WWD reported last week that the model and entrepreneur would be joining tequila brand Gran Coramino as its new chief creative advisor. Of the exciting news, Harvey told WWD in an exclusive statement, “I believe the smallest details leave the biggest impressions, and that’s the philosophy I’ll bring to Gran Coramino. Every sip, every gathering, and every celebration should feel thoughtful, elevated and unforgettable. I’m excited to step into the role of chief creative advisor and can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of the brand and create moments that feel timeless.”

Alongside the new role, the model also starred in her first campaign for the brand, which was shared across social media ahead of the holiday weekend. In a video posted on Instagram following the announcement, Harvey was the ultimate summertime vibe as she sported a colorful bikini, flipped through the pages of a magazine and posed in a colorful bikini while lounging poolside—and of course, a luxe-looking bottle of Gran Coramino Tequila was always close by.

And of course, when SI Swimsuit sees Harvey sporting a stunning swimsuit, it’s nearly impossible for us not to think back to her beautiful SI Swimsuit debut! With this in mind, we’re resurfacing a few of our favorite snapshots of the model that also totally fit the same vibe as her new campaign. Scroll on to see more, and you can learn more about Gran Coramino here!

Look back on Lori Harvey’s stunning SI Swimsuit debut

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Top by Calle Del Mar. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Top by Calle Del Mar. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Harvey made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2024, when she joined the magazine for the first time on the sun-soaked shores of Mexico. There, she was photographed by Yu Tsai in a collection of eye-popping, colorful swimwear sets from must-have labels like Norma Kamali, GCDS, Bain de Minuit and her very own brand, Yevrah Swim, which she launched in 2023.

When it came to the overall styling on set, the SI Swimsuit team noted that they chose to enhance the “lively atmosphere” of the shooting location through “sporty and flashy looks reminiscent of swim editorials from the 1980s.”

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah Swim. Body Chain by Goldish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah Swim. Body Chain by Goldish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

While the shoot marked Harvey’s first foray with the magazine, she was joined on the set in Mexico by a fabulous mix of rookies and brand legends, including Achieng Agutu, Jena Sims, Hunter McGrady, Gayle King, Kate Upton, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Ellie Thumann and Nicole Williams English.

Of her experience shooting with the team, Harvey told the magazine, “It was definitely a dream come true. I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be ‘manifested, surreal and perfection’ because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In short, if you’re looking to embody a colorful, carefree vibe for this summer, look no further than Harvey’s latest brand campaign, and for more style inspiration, check out her full SI Swimsuit 2024 gallery here!

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