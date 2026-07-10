Shop Swimwear Inspired by Hilary Duff’s SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot in South Caicos

When Hilary Duff traveled to South Caicos for her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot, the singer-actor was blown away by her surroundings at Salterra Resort and Spa. The luxury resort provided the perfect backdrop for the 38-year-old star’s dazzling feature, which was photographed by Kat Irlin.

“South Caicos has a kind of quiet, unforced beauty to it,” Duff said of her time on set. “The pace, the light, the water, it all feels genuinely grounding. My time at Salterra was exceptional in a way that’s hard to overstate; every detail was considered without ever feeling overdone. It’s rare to feel that settled somewhere new—I could’ve stayed much longer.”

Whether your summer plans include a trip to South Caicos or you’re lounging poolside in your backyard, you can bring the energy of Duff’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit cover to your own swimwear styling. Below, shop several styles inspired by the “Roommates” singer’s wardrobe on location in the Turks and Caicos archipelago.

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White hot in South Caicos

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Collage of white swimsuits. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated, Eres, Saks Fifth Avenue, Olivela, Left on Friday, Mytheresa and Net-a-Porter

A two-piece with sheer detail makes for a playful, yet somewhat covered up look, while a high-waisted bikini also allows you to show some skin while still being comfortable.

Neutrals for the win

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated. Brown swimsuit collage. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated, Monday Swimwear, LSPACE, Mytheresa, Abercrombie, SKIMS and Saks Fifth Avenue

Never underestimate the power of a good neutral! A chocolate brown suit, whether in a sleek one-piece or bikini silhouette, allows you to play up your look with fun accessories.

Anything but basic black

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Black swimwear collage. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated, MBM Swim, SAME, ViX Paula Hermanny, Wolf and Badger and Johanna Ortiz

A black one-piece is a swimwear staple, and when you reach for one with fun and funky cut-outs, you’re sure to stand out while sunbathing.

Baywatch-inspired

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Red swimwear collage. | Kat Iriln/Sports Illustrated, Varley, Triangl, Gooseberry Intimates, Vacay Swimwear, Victoria’s Secret and Vetchy

While an iconic red one-piece likely brings Baywatch to mind, you can also dazzle in the fiery hue in a classic string bikini, sporty two-piece or underwire-style top for added support.

Marilyn, is that you?

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. White swimwear collage. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fleur du Mal, Monday Swimwear, Montce, Ta3 and Bloomingdales

Bring Old Hollywood vibes to the sand in a vintage-inspired white one-piece that will have fellow beachgoers doing a double take.

Beachside blues

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. Blue swimwear collage. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated, Saks Fifth Avenue, Left on Friday, Mytheresa, Myra Swim and Marysia

Whether you prefer navy, cerulean or sky blue, nothing coordinates with miles of turquoise waters better than a blue swimsuit.

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