Shop Swimwear Inspired by Hilary Duff’s SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot in South Caicos
When Hilary Duff traveled to South Caicos for her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot, the singer-actor was blown away by her surroundings at Salterra Resort and Spa. The luxury resort provided the perfect backdrop for the 38-year-old star’s dazzling feature, which was photographed by Kat Irlin.
“South Caicos has a kind of quiet, unforced beauty to it,” Duff said of her time on set. “The pace, the light, the water, it all feels genuinely grounding. My time at Salterra was exceptional in a way that’s hard to overstate; every detail was considered without ever feeling overdone. It’s rare to feel that settled somewhere new—I could’ve stayed much longer.”
Whether your summer plans include a trip to South Caicos or you’re lounging poolside in your backyard, you can bring the energy of Duff’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit cover to your own swimwear styling. Below, shop several styles inspired by the “Roommates” singer’s wardrobe on location in the Turks and Caicos archipelago.
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White hot in South Caicos
A two-piece with sheer detail makes for a playful, yet somewhat covered up look, while a high-waisted bikini also allows you to show some skin while still being comfortable.
- Unique Panama One-Piece, $815 (eresparis.com)
- Ramy Brook Oliwia Bikini Top, $108 and Ivo Bikini Bottom, $108 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Andrea Iyamah Andes Gathered Mesh Cutout One-Piece, $255 (olivela.com)
- Reef Top, $110 and Hi Hi Bottom, $110 (leftonfriday.com)
- Karla Colletto Aster Open-Knit Swimsuit, $415 (mytheresa.com)
- Away That Day Palma Embellished Gathered Bikini Top, $135 and Fiji Recycled Stretch Bikini Briefs (net-a-porter.com)
Neutrals for the win
Never underestimate the power of a good neutral! A chocolate brown suit, whether in a sleek one-piece or bikini silhouette, allows you to play up your look with fun accessories.
- Taormina Top, $99 and Palma Bottom, $91 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Piper One-Piece Swimsuit, $189 (lspace.com)
- Bananhot Iris Draped Bikini Top, $150 and Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $150 (mytheresa.com)
- A&F Isla One-Piece Swimsuit, $48 (abercrombie.com)
- Balconette Bikini Top, $78 and Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $70 (skims.com)
- Ramy Brook Nia Halter Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $228 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Anything but basic black
A black one-piece is a swimwear staple, and when you reach for one with fun and funky cut-outs, you’re sure to stand out while sunbathing.
- Aspire One-Piece, $145 (mbmswim.com)
- Rose Cut-Out One-Piece, $81 (samelosangeles.com)
- Firenze Louane One-Piece, $348 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
- Nola Matte Black Bodysuit, $269 (wolfandbadger.com)
- Whispering Horizons One-Piece, $375 (johannaortiz.com)
- Jennifer One-Piece Black, $276 (wolfandbadger.com)
Baywatch-inspired
While an iconic red one-piece likely brings Baywatch to mind, you can also dazzle in the fiery hue in a classic string bikini, sporty two-piece or underwire-style top for added support.
- Ames Swimsuit, $148 (varley.com)
- Vinca - Mato Red Triangle Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
- One-Piece Red, $110 (gooseberryintimates.com)
- Rhodes Top Cincinnati Red, $59 and Bottom, $55 (vacayswimwear.com)
- Itsy One-Piece Swimsuit, $41.97 (victoriassecret.com)
- Malibu Bikini Red Set, $113 (vetchy.com)
Marilyn, is that you?
Bring Old Hollywood vibes to the sand in a vintage-inspired white one-piece that will have fellow beachgoers doing a double take.
- Kiki de Montparnasse Echauffe Plunging V-Halter Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $495 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Seduce U-Plunge One-Piece, $275 (fleurdumal.com)
- Florence One-Piece, $191 (mondayswimear.com)
- Cream Silkie Tropez Tie-Up One-Piece, $218 (montce.com)
- Brazilian Plungey, $98 (ta3swim.com)
- ViX Paula Hermanny Petra Babi One-Piece Swimsuit, $193.70 (bloomingdales.com)
Beachside blues
Whether you prefer navy, cerulean or sky blue, nothing coordinates with miles of turquoise waters better than a blue swimsuit.
- Magicsuit Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $170 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Offshore Top, $75 and Wear to Bottom, $100 (leftonfriday.com)
- Melissa Odabash Arizona One-Shoulder Gathered Swimsuit, $248 (mytheresa.com)
- Enzo Top, $120 and Rio Bottom, $110 (myraswim.com)
- Shoreline Suit, $200 (leftonfriday.com)
- Santa Barbara Top, $169 and Antibes Bottom, $159 (marysia.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.